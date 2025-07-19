Real estate investment: Millennial shares how he bought two properties in Bengaluru, Noida; became debt-free by 35

Balancing the dream of homeownership with everyday expenses can be overwhelming. One millennial shared on social media platform Reddit that with discipline, smart choices, and long-term thinking, it’s possible to own not just one but two homes and become nearly debt-free by 35. One millennial shared on social media platform Reddit that with discipline, smart choices, and long-term thinking, it’s possible to own not just one but two homes and become nearly debt-free by 35. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

"Born in 1990 in Jhumka City, Bareilly, I was constantly in trouble, always underperforming, and barely scraping through exams with written promises from my parents to do better next time. However, growing up, I learnt to save money like it’s house rent, a non-negotiable aspect," the Redditor wrote.

Starting his career in Noida in 2013 with a modest monthly income of ₹7,000, the Redditor said he faced multiple failures early in life. From underwhelming academic scores to more than 45 job rejections. However, after completing a course in Bengaluru, he secured a better job and began focusing on saving and staying away from debt traps like credit cards.

"I started with tax-saver FDs, ₹30–40k each with 8.75% interest and then SIPs and Stocks, some giving 50–300% returns over 5 years. I lived frugally, cooking at home, shopping fresh from markets, and using instant quick-commerce delivery apps smartly," he wrote.

First apartment in Noida in 2018

In 2018, after years of careful saving, the Redditor managed to put aside ₹5 lakh. A job switch brought in an additional ₹1 lakh as a joining bonus and another ₹1 lakh as relocation assistance, since the move was from Bengaluru to Noida.

With this financial cushion, he decided it was time to take the leap into homeownership. “I moved to Noida and chose to buy my first apartment,” he wrote. To fund the purchase, he took out a home loan of ₹55–60 lakh for a 25-year tenure.

His father pitched in with ₹7 lakh to help with the down payment. But the support came with a clear understanding: “We agreed that if I failed to repay the loan, the flat would be sold. No bailouts.” That accountability, he said, pushed him to stay disciplined and take ownership of his financial decisions.

Second home in Bengaluru after marriage

After his marriage in 2023, he moved to Bengaluru for a new job. His wife, then expecting their first child, suggested they buy a home to welcome the baby into their own space. They bought an apartment in the city with a ₹40 lakh loan, along with another ₹10 lakh loan for a car. He applied the same disciplined repayment strategy here and has already cleared most of the loan.

He said that although he could close the remaining loans today, he’s choosing to keep them active to benefit from tax deductions, using the system to his advantage, without being trapped by it.

Real estate strategy built on timing and planning

The Redditor credits his real estate success to entering the real estate market when prices were still within reach, avoiding the trap of waiting too long for perfect conditions. He looked at factors like construction quality and location growth potential, rather than getting swayed by short-term hype or peer pressure.

When it came to real estate, the Redditor took calculated risks early in his career, investing at a time when property prices were still manageable. "I chose apartments with good appreciation potential, prioritized build quality and area," he wrote. This helped ensure that his investments grew in value over time, giving him the financial flexibility to plan long term.

Loans, too, were used strategically, he said, not just as a way to afford property, but also to gain tax benefits. Even when he had the funds to close the loans early, he chose to keep them running in order to optimize his finances.

"No impulsive buying, wait, study, plan, find alternatives and execute," he wrote. He avoided quick decisions, took time to research, compared options, and only then executed. By staying consistent and focused, he was able to build wealth through real estate without compromising financial stability.

And today, at 35, he said he is nearly debt-free, owns two homes, and is raising a young family.

Experts stress planning, steady income, and timing for debt-free goals

Financial advisors say that aiming to be debt-free by the age of 35 is achievable for some, but difficult for most unless they start with substantial savings or inheritance. According to Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, reaching this milestone requires building multiple streams of income and consistently investing across dependable avenues such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Fixed Deposits (FDs), mutual funds, and other instruments that balance growth with stability.

When it comes to buying property, Sadagopan advises careful timing. A person should consider investing in a home not too early in life, but rather at a stage when they have built a sizable capital buffer and are reasonably settled in their career and location. Buying a house while still frequently relocating between cities can lead to unnecessary complications, both financially and logistically. While many aspire to be debt-free by 35, Sadagopan believes that setting a realistic target of mid-40s is more achievable for the average individual.

