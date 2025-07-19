Is Bengaluru’s resale real estate market being overpriced by brokers? Netizens flag inflated listings

At a time when real estate prices in Bengaluru have shot up over the past few years, some buyers are now raising questions about the lack of price transparency in the city’s resale market, especially when brokers are involved. A Reddit post brought attention to a case where a homeowner had listed a property for resale at a certain price on a lesser-known platform, while a broker had reposted the same listing on a more popular site with a 40% markup. At a time when real estate prices in Bengaluru have shot up over the past few years, some buyers are now raising questions about the lack of price transparency in the city’s resale market, especially when brokers are involved.(Representational Image)(Unsplash )

"I came across an incident where the owner had posted his property for resale for X amount in some lesser-known real estate portal, and a broker had posted the same property with 1.4x amount in a famous real estate portal. I am already sensing an amount of shadiness going on in the property market," the user wrote.

'Multiple listings, multiple prices'

According to Redditors, it has become increasingly difficult to identify who the actual owner of a resale property is. Even on platforms that offer zero brokerage, which are meant to connect buyers and sellers directly, several broker-managed listings have surfaced.

"Multiple brokers are operating even in smaller micro markets. Unfortunately, price discovery for buyers only happens via these listings. So it is very fair to be challenging," he wrote.

“From a buyer’s point of view, there’s very little price discovery. Brokers list the same property at different prices, and most buyers don’t know which one to trust,” he said.

From the broker’s perspective, Netizens said, the slowdown in transaction volumes means that even one successful sale, at an inflated price, helps recover the losses from months of inactivity. “They aren’t able to move many listings. So they mark up wherever they think they can get away with it. It depends on the area, demand, builder reputation, and other factors,” the user said.

'Sellers turn to brokers out of desperation'

For sellers, too, the market is not easy, Redditors suggest. "Many find it hard to get buyers on their own and eventually hand over the property to brokers with a fixed price expectation. What brokers do beyond that is not something the sellers usually track. They just want the flat sold at price X. They’re not worried about how it’s done,” another user said.

Another Redditor pointed out that, “Real estate is not just about land and buildings, it's about power, perception, and often, manipulation. The lack of standardised pricing and limited access to verified data only adds to the confusion for serious buyers."

Buyers urge caution

Redditors suggest that most of the real estate prices today are inflated. "It’s the fear of missing out (FOMO) that’s driving this,” one user wrote, adding that listings without clear carpet area or super built-up area data are often red flags. “Don’t go by just price. If the details aren’t clear, skip that listing.”

The general advice shared by buyers is to verify the listing source, demand layout plans and proper documentation, and be wary of any deal that looks suspiciously overpriced.

"Buyers need to be extra cautious before investing in resale properties. First, they should carefully assess the location; proximity to key infrastructure, such as metro lines, schools, and offices, can significantly impact long-term value. Second, verifying all government approvals and documentation is crucial; buyers must ensure that the property has a clear title, sanctioned building plan, and valid occupancy certificate. Third, researching the reputation of the original developer is important, especially in terms of construction quality and history of legal disputes. While scouting properties online can be a good starting point, on-ground due diligence and cross-verification are essential to avoid overpaying or falling into legal traps," Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty said.