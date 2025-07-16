Looking for a 3 crore plot in Bengaluru? Check out these emerging locations

Even with a substantial budget of ₹3 crore, prospective homeowners in Bengaluru are struggling to find decent independent houses in centrally located, well-developed neighbourhoods. For many, the dream of owning a plot with a 3–4 BHK home in prime areas like HSR Layout or Koramangala is proving to be a long, arduous journey. Even with a substantial budget of ₹ 3 crore, prospective homeowners in Bengaluru are struggling to find decent independent houses in centrally located, well-developed neighbourhoods. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta )

A Reddit post by a prospective homebuyer has sparked a discussion among Bengaluru residents, highlighting the growing challenge of owning a standalone home in the city, even with a budget as high as ₹3 crore.

The Redditor, who has lived in independent houses all his life, shared his struggles over the lack of decent property options in central and well-connected neighbourhoods.

"I would like to buy a house in an area which has a good water supply but isn’t too far away from the Outer Ring Road stretch. I have been looking at areas like HSR layout but I don’t see any good enough properties or the ones which fit my budget of ₹3 crore. I expect at least a plot of size 1000 sq ft which has 3-4 BHK," he wrote.

Despite searching for a modest 3-4 BHK home on a 1,000 sq ft plot, they say that most listings are either overpriced, poorly maintained, or located far from prime infrastructure like the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and reliable water supply, he said.

Prime areas pricing out buyers

Netizens say that in HSR Layout, a standard 30x40 (1,200 sq ft) plot can cost upwards of ₹4.5 crore, excluding construction costs. Even smaller 600 sq ft plots are priced at a premium.

"This trend is consistent across other BDA layouts where essential infrastructure like Cauvery water or piped water connection is already in place," they wrote.

'Buy a plot,' Netizens say

Many Redditors suggested a phased approach of purchasing land first, and then constructing a home over time. “Buying a ready-made villa or a completed house costs more because of the builder’s margin and full construction costs,” one user wrote. “If you’re clear about settling down in Bengaluru long-term, purchasing a plot for ₹1.5–2 crore and building gradually could be the smarter route.”

Building on your own land allows flexibility in design and better budget control, especially compared to the high premiums charged on built-up areas in ready-to-move properties.

Can you still find a plot for ₹ 3 crore in Bengaluru’s peripheral areas? Experts weigh in

Experts suggest exploring emerging residential areas slightly further from the city core, such as the Sarjapur Road extension, North Bengaluru (around Yelahanka and Hennur), and parts of East Bengaluru like Varthur.

According to Sunil Singh from Realty Corp, while prime localities in Bengaluru demand significantly higher budgets, ₹3 crore still offers reasonable options, provided buyers are open to exploring slightly peripheral or older areas.

“In localities like JP Nagar 8th Phase, Kanakapura Road, Old Madras Road, and KR Puram, buyers can still find independent houses within a ₹3 crore budget,” Singh said. “These areas are technically within the city but are on the fringes of what is considered central Bengaluru.”

In the eastern corridor near Whitefield, 3BHK villas are available at this price point, particularly in newly developed gated communities or plotted layouts. These villas may be slightly farther from the core IT parks but offer better land value and modern amenities.

Buyers can also consider older homes, typically 15–20 years old, in established localities. These may offer better plot sizes or access to amenities like Cauvery water, but could require renovation and modernization, say real estate experts.

In North Bengaluru, areas like Hennur and certain parts of Hebbal, especially Nagawara, still offer 20x40 and 30x40 plot options within the ₹3 crore bracket, making them attractive for those looking to build their own homes, they say.

However, Singh cautions that in well-established and centrally located areas, such as Indiranagar, Jayanagar, or HSR Layout, a 30x40 plot alone can cost between ₹4–5 crore, pushing the total cost of an independent home well beyond the ₹3 crore mark.