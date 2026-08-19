Can’t relax even when you have time to rest? Therapist shares questions that may help you understand why

In today’s fast-paced world, slowing down is no longer a luxury but a necessity. However, it comes with guilt and anxiety. Gianna LaLota, founder of Mindful Mental Health Counselling, therapist, author, and speaker from New York City, took to Instagram on August 18, 2026, to share questions to help you understand why slowing down feels so difficult.

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Gianna LaLota said, “Learning to slow down starts with getting curious about what’s underneath the pressure to always do more.”