Is buying property in your early 30s a smart investment move? Redditor’s dilemma sparks debate

Turning 30 often brings pressure to buy property, usually with a home loan. A Reddit post by a 32-year-old investor has sparked discussion on the emotional and financial complexities of doing so, especially when driven by family expectations. When is the right age to buy property? Experts say early 30s may limit career flexibility; late 30s-40s ideal for investing with a mix of savings and home loan (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

A Redditor recently shared his dilemma about using his ₹34 lakh savings and ₹5 lakh Public Provident Fund (PPF) corpus to buy a ₹60–70 lakh property on the outskirts of Bengaluru or Mysuru, an idea strongly pushed by his father. The plan would require taking a home loan to cover the remaining amount.

"My dad wants to buy a property for me. By buy, I mean he wants to use my money and take a home loan in my name to purchase a property. And he’s already looking at locations on the outskirts of Bangalore and Mysore, in the ₹60–70 lakh range. He doesn't want to discuss it. It seems like the decision is already made," he wrote.

Is the real estate investment worth it?

While acknowledging that his finances are modest but stable, the Redditor questioned whether real estate is truly a good investment, especially when the property isn’t intended to generate rental income.

He noted the often-overlooked costs of homeownership, EMI interest, taxes, maintenance, legal fees, and liquidity challenges. “Even optimistic estimates peg real estate returns at 10%, but after all these costs, I suspect the real return is closer to 6%, maybe even less," he wrote.

He compared this with fixed deposits and mutual funds, which offer similar or better returns with lower risk and greater liquidity, “ with almost no effort, and mutual funds or hybrid investments that could yield 9–10% annually with lower risk and greater liquidity.”

Experts recommend that buyers in their late 30s use a mix of savings and a home loan to fund their property purchase

Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, highlighted the importance of aligning a home purchase with one’s life stage, career plans, and actual usage of the property.

He noted that many people are tempted to buy more affordable homes in distant suburbs, like choosing a ₹80 lakh flat in Virar over a ₹2.5 crore home in Andheri. However, this strategy doesn’t always pay off, especially for buyers in their late 30s or early 40s.

He agreed that for individuals in their early 30s, like the Redditor, maintaining career flexibility is crucial. At 33, many professionals are still exploring opportunities and may need to relocate. In such cases, committing to a property far from one’s workplace can turn into a financial burden.

“If you’re not going to live in the property and are still paying EMIs, it defeats the purpose. You’re locking yourself into a financial commitment without enjoying the benefits,” he said.

On the other hand, financially secure individuals in their late 30s or 40s may be better positioned to invest in real estate.

“At that stage, people often have a larger corpus and can fund 50% of the purchase from savings while taking a loan for the rest. That’s a sounder financial strategy,” say experts. “Relying heavily on a home loan too early can create long-term financial stress.”

Beyond EMIs, big-ticket homes involve several out-of-pocket expenses, such as stamp duty, registration charges, interior work, and broker fees, most of which offer no returns and can’t be recovered later.

Sadagopan advises buyers not to stretch their budgets too thin trying to set up everything at once. “You don’t need to do it all in the first few months. Spread out furnishing and interiors over two to three years. Rushing into expenses only adds to financial pressure,” he said.