Bengaluru vs Hyderabad: Where should techies buy their first home? Netizens weigh in

For young techies, many in their 20s and early 30s, the question is: Is Bengaluru's sky-high property prices, fragmented city layouts, traffic, infrastructure challenges, and recurring flood issues still worth the premium, or is Hyderabad the smarter long-term bet? For young techies, many in their 20s and early 30s, the question is: Is Bengaluru's sky-high property prices, fragmented city layouts, traffic, infrastructure challenges, and recurring flood issues still worth the premium, or is Hyderabad the smarter long-term bet? (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

The debate has gained momentum on online forums like Reddit, where tech workers are actively discussing the trade-offs between India’s two leading IT hubs.

A 25-year-old software engineer wrote, "Bengaluru offers better career opportunities and a thriving startup culture, but with it comes punishing traffic, sky-high property prices, and a fragmented city layout."

"Hyderabad, on the other hand, promises better infrastructure, lower costs, and a more centralised IT corridor, but fewer opportunities in startups and product-based companies," he wrote.

Also Read: Will Bengaluru real estate market be impacted as tech layoffs impact tenants and buyers? Experts weigh in

Bengaluru: The career capital but at a cost

For many Redditors, Bengaluru is the epicentre of India’s tech and startup economy. With deep networks of product companies, venture capital, and unicorns, it’s the city that promises a dynamic job market.

“If you're chasing the startup buzz and long-term IT growth, Bengaluru still rules,” wrote one Reddit user. “Yeah, traffic feels like hell and prices are wild, but the ecosystem’s unbeatable.”

But the costs, both financial and logistical, are rising fast. Tier-I builders in Bengaluru now quote upwards of ₹1 crore even for modest 2BHKs in well-connected locations. Commutes are becoming more unpredictable, especially with IT hubs like Whitefield, ORR, and Electronic City scattered across the city with limited public transport interconnectivity, they said.

“Bengaluru is nearing its breaking point,” commented another user. “Infrastructure takes years to fix, and the city may become less livable in five years if things don’t improve.”

Also read: Hyderabad real estate: Are soaring property prices making it difficult for young techies to buy homes and get married?

Hyderabad: Affordable and efficient?

For several Redditors, Hyderabad’s appeal lies in its well-planned road networks, relatively lower real estate prices, and concentrated IT zones, mainly in West Hyderabad areas like Gachibowli, HITEC City, and Financial District.

"Hyderabad is killing it with better infra and pricing," noted one user. “The question is: do you want fast-paced hustle or peaceful, value-for-money living?”

Even in high-demand areas, homebuyers can still find larger properties at 20–30% lower prices than comparable homes in Bengaluru.

However, many agree that when it comes to career growth, especially in niche tech domains or entrepreneurial ecosystems, Hyderabad still trails Bengaluru. “If you're young and your income depends heavily on job switching or startup exposure, Bengaluru is hard to beat,” one Redditor wrote. “But if you're closer to retirement or prioritising a quieter life, Hyderabad makes more sense.”

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: NRI couple sees just 0.5% return in 15 years; Lessons for overseas Indians investing in property

Real estate prices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Between January and March 2025, Hyderabad’s high-demand real estate markets recorded consistent appreciation in property values. According to data from Cushman & Wakefield, prime luxury localities such as Banjara Hills witnessed an 8% increase, with average prices now hovering between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 per square foot. Comparable upward trends were noted in tech-driven zones like Madhapur and Gachibowli, where rates climbed to around ₹8,000– ₹8,250 per square foot.

In Bengaluru, most prime areas command prices upwards of ₹13,000-15,000 per square foot, with some outskirts of tech corridors like Whitefield and Electronic City coming at ₹9000-10,000 per square foot, real estate brokers point out.

“Buyers who invested in Hyderabad during the early 2000s paid a fraction of today’s rates,” said GV Jagdish, a realtor based in the city. “Over the years, Hyderabad’s transformation, driven by large-scale infrastructure developments and the influx of major IT companies, has positioned it as a significant technology hub. As a result, premium locations like Banjara Hills and Gachibowli are now almost matching Bengaluru in terms of real estate pricing and investments.”

According to real estate brokers, residential return on investment (ROI) in Bengaluru's prime localities typically ranges between 3% and 4%. In Hyderabad, properties near tech hubs like Hitec City offer slightly lower yields, averaging between 3 and 3.5%.

“Right now, many buyers are leaning towards Hyderabad due to its significant infrastructure improvements,” said Kiran Kumar, a realtor with Hanu Reddy Realty. “In contrast, Bengaluru continues to grapple with severe traffic congestion and recurring flood issues, which are major concerns for homebuyers.”