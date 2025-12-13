‘Life changes in a year or two, not the city’, homebuyers flag key mistakes when buying a house in Bengaluru

A Reddit discussion has sparked a debate over what many believe is the most expensive mistake Bengaluru homebuyers are making in 2025: buying a home based solely on how their lives look today, particularly close to the eastern IT corridor, such as Whitefield, Varthur, Sarjapur, and Carmelaram. A Reddit thread has sparked debate on Bengaluru homebuyers’ biggest 2025 mistake—choosing homes based only on current lifestyles, especially near the eastern IT corridor. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The post argued that while buyers assume the city will evolve, it is their own lives that change faster. “In Bengaluru, your life usually flips in one or two years, not the city,” the Redditor wrote, pointing to shifting office locations, children’s school admissions, parents moving in, and hybrid work turning into regular office commutes.

Several recent examples cited buyers who chose homes close to current offices or upcoming metro lines, only to find their daily routines moving elsewhere within months.

This comes at a time when residential property prices in Bengaluru have seen a sharp upswing, especially across key micro-markets in East and North Bengaluru. Real estate experts say that rising land costs, higher construction expenses and sustained end-user demand have pushed home prices, narrowing the margin for error for buyers.

As affordability tightens, they say making the wrong location choice or misjudging future needs can significantly amplify both financial and lifestyle stress for homebuyers.



No single location fits all needs Redditors largely agreed that expecting one neighbourhood to offer proximity to offices, schools, hospitals and affordability is unrealistic.

One user noted that frequent job and lifestyle changes, especially for IT professionals, make it impossible to completely future-proof a home purchase. “You can’t change your house every two or three years. You have to adjust and make the best of what’s available,” the post noted.

Others highlighted established patterns in East Bengaluru. Schools are concentrated around Varthur and Whitefield roads. Offices dominate the ORR and the Whitefield IT belt, while quality healthcare has historically been farther away; however, newer hospitals are now emerging. Buyers, they said, must prioritise one or two critical needs and accept compromises on the rest, while keeping budgets in check.

Liveability versus appreciation Another strong theme was the tendency of end-users to overemphasise future price appreciation. Several Redditors questioned why resale value should matter for a home meant to be lived in long-term. “People buy what will sell comfortably later instead of what they can live comfortably in now,” one user wrote, adding that shorter commutes, family time and lower stress often deliver better returns than speculative gains.

Some Redditors even argued for delaying home purchases altogether, saying rapidly changing careers and work models make long-term commitments risky. “Planning too much for the future brings too many compromises in the present,” one user observed, calling for a balance between foresight and current quality of life.

Taken together, the discussion suggests a shift in buyer thinking: in a city like Bengaluru, the bigger risk may not be choosing the wrong project, but misjudging how quickly one’s own life and priorities can change.



Property prices in Bengaluru have hit their peak According to data from Knight Frank India, Bengaluru recorded the highest price growth among the top seven cities at the beginning of 2025, with rates surging 16% to ₹7,116 per square foot.

Real estate brokers say this surge is visible across both core and peripheral locations. Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty, noted that land prices in Devanahalli’s Jade Garden, where plots were available at around ₹2,000 per sq ft in 2021, have now climbed to nearly ₹6,000– ₹7,000 per sq ft. He added that apartment values have also increased rapidly, citing a 3BHK in Brigade Orchards, north Bengaluru, which has risen from approximately ₹65 lakh last year to nearly ₹80 lakh, while a unit in Old Madras Road’s Aishwarya Excellency has appreciated from ₹1.2 crore to around ₹2 crore.

In established neighbourhoods such as Indiranagar and Koramangala, entry-level apartment prices are now upwards of ₹2 crore. Given the pace of appreciation seen over the last two to three years, Kumar believes some owners may find it prudent to monetise gains rather than hold out for further upside.

Along the eastern IT corridor, including Whitefield and Sarjapur, 2BHK apartments are currently transacting at around ₹80 lakh, while plot rates vary between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 per sq ft, depending on the project and micro-location. Brokers say investor activity remains strong on the outskirts, where homes bought for around ₹45 lakh are being resold at higher levels. In contrast, premium central areas tend to deliver steadier, long-term capital growth, with ₹5-crore assets potentially increasing to ₹7 crore over time.