Apartments in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are expensive? Try a houseboat or move to a village, suggest Redditors

With property prices in India's major metro cities continuing to rise, the dream of homeownership is slipping further out of reach for many middle-class buyers. This growing affordability crisis has prompted Redditors to suggest unconventional housing solutions, such as houseboats or relocating to villages or Tier 2 cities.

In a recent post on Reddit, a user unable to afford a flat in Bengaluru, Chennai, or Hyderabad, and constrained by age and income limitations for a home loan, asked whether he should buy or rent a small boat and convert it into a livable space with basic amenities like a kitchen, bathroom, and two rooms.

"I am unable to afford flats in any of the Indian cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. I am already aged out, so I won't be in a workable age for EMIs. Is it legal for me to hire or buy a small boat? Can I park these boats on the lakes or seashore and live there?" the Redditor wrote.

"This is a serious question. Houseboat costs from ₹15-30 lakhs. Moreover, if floods come, I will still be floating," he said. Buy a small boat? Can I park these boats on the lakes or seashore and live there?" the Redditor wrote.

While the idea of living on a boat sparked curiosity, most Redditors offered more practical alternatives. Some suggested exploring property in villages or peri-urban areas, where land and homes are still relatively affordable.

This shift in sentiment reflects broader market trends. In Bengaluru, for example, mid-segment housing launches (homes priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh) saw a significant drop last year, according to data from NoBroker. In contrast, the luxury segment, homes priced above ₹1.5 crore, has witnessed notable growth, further widening the affordability gap.

Netizens offer practical alternatives like 'stay in rural villages,' and 'move to the outskirts'

Rather than houseboats, Redditors proposed alternatives that still address the affordability crunch. One user suggested considering buying property in India’s villages or peri-urban areas.

“In villages near Patan, Gujarat, you can get a plot with an 800–900 sq ft house for ₹10–12 lakh,” the Redditor wrote. “Sure, you’ll give up online deliveries and premium healthcare, but at least you’ll own a house.”

Others suggested moving to the outskirts of Tier-1 or Tier-2 cities. “With ₹20–30 lakh, you could get a decent 1BHK or even a small 2BHK in the outskirts of Pune or Hyderabad,” wrote another. “You won’t have a lake view like a boat, but it’s far more practical.”

Bengaluru saw a major dip in mid-end housing launches in 2024

Last year in Bengaluru, the number of new residential launches in the mid-segment, homes priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh, witnessed a major decline, according to data shared by NoBroker.

In 2023, the city recorded 15,179 new units in this price bracket, making up 29% of all launches. However, in 2024, that figure dipped to 14,876 units, accounting for just 22% of total project launches. NoBroker said this trend highlights a growing concern over affordability in Bengaluru’s housing market, as budget-conscious buyers struggle with limited supply in the mid-income category.

At the same time, the luxury housing segment, defined as properties priced above ₹1.5 crore, has seen a significant boost. The number of units launched in this category surged to 23,073 in 2024, up from 15,071 the previous year. As a result, luxury homes now make up 34% of total new launches in the city, up from 29% in 2023.