Bengaluru vs Dubai: Redditors weigh in on soaring property rents and investment potential

BySouptik Datta
Mar 06, 2025 04:57 PM IST

The affordability crisis has ignited discussions on Reddit if Bengaluru's apartment rentals still offer value for money or Dubai is a better alternative

Soaring rental prices in Bengaluru have sparked a debate on Reddit, with users comparing the city’s rising housing costs to those in the UAE. Many tenants have expressed concerns over the sharp rent increase across Bengaluru’s prime areas, particularly in IT hubs like Whitefield, Koramangala, and Indiranagar.

Soaring rental prices in Bengaluru have sparked a debate on Reddit, with users comparing the city’s rising housing costs to those in the UAE. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )
Others argue that despite earning salaries on par with global technology hubs, the cost of living in Bengaluru is rising faster than income growth, making housing increasingly unaffordable

"I have been curious about the Bengaluru vs UAE debate. The cost of living is skyrocketing every single day. Education, travel, housing, groceries and above all taxes," said one of the Redditors.

A supply-demand mismatch initially drove up rents in Bengaluru, with landlords imposing unconventional requirements such as LinkedIn profiles and salary slips. As a result, rental prices have surged by 30-40% in areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and parts of North Bengaluru.

"Rent is higher in Dubai right now! But Sharjah would be a good choice except for the traffic congestion. You can get a decent apartment for 70,000 in Sharjah. If a company offers you 50 lakh per year, I would definitely recommend moving there," said a Redditor who has lived in Dubai.

Higher rents and expenses put Bengaluru tenants in a spot

For young professionals and middle-income families, higher rents mean reduced disposable income, making it harder to afford essential expenses like groceries, transportation, healthcare, and education. Many users said they struggle to balance the cost of living in Bengaluru, while some are even reconsidering staying in the city due to the rising financial burden.

For instance, Akshay Patra, a marketing professional living in Koramangala, spends a total of 45,000 per month, including miscellaneous expenses and 25,000 in rent for a 1BHK.

Upasana Banerjee, a young professional in Bengaluru, spends 35,000-38,000 per month. "I currently live in a well-furnished house in Bellandur, North Bengaluru, where my flat mate and I share a rent of 30,000. Over the past 2-2.5 years, our rent has increased by 5,000, yet many others in the same area now pay significantly higher rents."

Banerjee noted that to maintain a decent middle-class lifestyle in Bengaluru, one needs to earn at least 55,000-60,000 per month to cover rent and other living expenses comfortably.

However, in areas like Bellandur, Hebbal, and Yelahanka in North Bengaluru, a decent 2BHK now starts at 30,000 and can go up to 50,000. In Whitefield, 2BHK rentals range from 30,000 to 35,000. At the same time, in the outskirts, such as Glenwood Layout and Budigere Cross, monthly rents exceed 25,000, according to Kiran Kumar, Vice President of Hanu Reddy Realty.

Local brokers report that many tenants have turned down rental listings, citing rents that exceed their salaries. These are mostly young professionals who have recently started their careers in Bengaluru, said Sunil Singh, Director of Realty Corps. "Typically, to afford a rental of 15,000, one needs a salary of at least 40,000-50,000. For a 1BHK costing 20,000-25,000, the minimum required income is around 80,000 per month. For a family of three to maintain a decent lifestyle in Bengaluru, the minimum monthly expense is approximately 1 lakh."

Investment options in UAE are driven by higher rental yields

Experts say the UAE remains a top investment choice for Indians, driven by its superior infrastructure and tax-free income, despite its high cost of living.

"In Bengaluru, the typical rental yield is about 3-4.5% depending on area and property type. However, an investment in Dubai gives a minimum rental yield of 7% irrespective of the location, making it an attractive prospect for investors," Vijay Sawlani, a Dubai-based consultant at Property Junction, said.

Experts say that among the prominent areas that may continue to see growth are Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, and Dubai South. "Dubai continues to remain a magnet for investors and is one of the most affordable luxury destinations in the world in comparison to many of its counterparts, including Hong Kong and Singapore, etc," Morgan Owen, Managing Director - Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group told HT.com.

Typically, in UAE, affordable real estate options can be found in Jumeirah Village Circle and Business Bay for 120 to 170 AED per sq ft ( 2000-4000 per sq ft). Yet 2BHK rents in these areas start at over 2.2-2.6 lakh per month, Sawlani said, adding rentals in Dubai start from 1.9 lakh per month for a studio apartment and can go over 5 lakh monthly for a 2BHK.

