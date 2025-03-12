Bengaluru real estate: Will slowing NRI interest and rising property costs lead to a market correction?

Bengaluru’s real estate market has become a topic of discussion among Redditors, with many questioning the sustainability of the city’s property boom. Users debated whether a slowdown in demand, particularly from US-based NRI investors, could trigger a downturn. Some argued that the increasing supply of real estate will stabilize prices, while others believed housing demand will continue to outpace supply, keeping rates high. Bengaluru’s real estate market has become a topic of discussion among Redditors, with many questioning the sustainability of the city’s property boom. Users debated whether a slowdown in demand, particularly from US-based NRI investors, could trigger a downturn. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

"Bengaluru's real estate prices have skyrocketed in recent years, but is the bubble about to burst? With supply increasing and investor demand cooling off, a correction seems inevitable," one Reddit user noted.

The city’s real estate market has seen a price surge, fueled by post-Covid inventory shortages and a sharp rise in demand. However, with a significant influx of new supply underway, many question whether a market correction is imminent.

Some Redditors believe the rapid development will stabilize prices, while others think demand will keep rates elevated. As Bengaluru’s real estate landscape evolves, buyers and investors are keen to see what the future holds.

Is investment-driven demand showing signs of a slowdown?

A Redditor pointed out that investor-driven demand is showing signs of weakening. Many recent buyers, particularly NRIs and high-net-worth individuals, have purchased homes as investments rather than primary residences. With economic uncertainties and a slowing job market — especially in global markets like the US — some investors are now looking to exit, leading to a flood of resale properties. As US tech companies face challenges, many tech professionals, particularly NRIs, are reassessing their real estate investments in Bengaluru.

A Reddit user highlighted concerns about the future of Bengaluru's real estate market, particularly from an NRI investment perspective. "Going forward, it is difficult to repatriate funds from India, which could deter NRIs—except those on temporary visas—from investing in Indian real estate," the user said.

Additionally, with the U.S. dollar appreciating, NRIs may find investing in global stock markets more attractive due to the ease of liquidity and withdrawal.

While these factors could slow Bengaluru’s real estate growth, the user argued that a full-fledged market crash is unlikely unless the city's population declines.

Another user added that prices in Bengaluru are heavily overinflated. "American NRIs, who once paid cash without bargaining, are pulling back as job uncertainty grows in the US. Meanwhile, Indian IT professionals who stretched their finances to buy flats on 20-30 year EMIs face an uncertain future in an AI-driven job market. How long can this sustain?"

Bengaluru real estate market is unlikely to crash until...

Despite these changes, Redditors argue that a market crash in Bengaluru is unlikely. One Reddit user emphasized that the continued presence of major tech employers like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan, Adobe, and Walmart in Bengaluru remains a key factor preventing a collapse. Bengaluru's real estate could be affected if these companies were to shift operations elsewhere. However, until that happens, the city will continue to attract tech talent and investors, ensuring steady housing demand.

The Redditor emphasized that these corporate giants' continued presence ensures sustained housing demand, keeping property prices stable or rising.

Given Bengaluru’s status as India’s IT and startup hub, real estate investments in the city remain strong. "They aren't going anywhere but I suspect something will definitely happen if Artificial Intelligence hype becomes real and there are mass job losses," another user remarked.

Apartment rents will not go down but will stabilize, say real experts

Real estate experts say that while a rental price correction is evident in Bengaluru, there is little chance of rentals going down in the IT capital. They predict moderate 5-10% rental growth in 2025, followed by a potential stagnancy in 2026.

"Property prices and capital values are consistently rising, increasing rental rates to ensure a better return on investment (ROI). While the demand for apartment rentals remains steady amid increased inventory, we can expect rental prices in the city to remain stagnant rather than decrease," said Manoj Agarwal, director of sales and leasing at Agarwal Estates.