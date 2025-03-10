Gopalan Enterprises to venture into AI-powered smart homes, to launch 3,000 units by 2025 with 500 crore investment

Bengaluru-based developer Gopalan Enterprises is set to launch its first Artificial Intelligence-powered smart home project, catering to the growing demand from millennial buyers. The company plans to build 3,000 units by 2025, with an investment of ₹500 crore, Managing Director C. Prabhakar told HT.com Bengaluru-based developer Gopalan Enterprises is set to launch its first Artificial Intelligence-powered smart home project, catering to the growing demand from millennial buyers (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )

These AI-driven homes, priced between ₹1.5-2 crore, will cover about 1 million sq ft and feature AI-controlled appliances and flexible furniture.

"We will develop two projects in Whitefield’s eastern IT corridor and two in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, South Bengaluru. These will have over 30 floors. The 2BHK units will be priced around ₹1 crore, while 3BHK apartments, ranging from 1,800 to 2,500 sq. ft., will start at ₹1.5 crore," said Prabhakar.

Also Read: Karnataka Budget 2025 prioritizes infrastructure, disappoints homebuyers

Demand for smart homes up

Prabhakar said the company has seen an almost 70% increase in queries for smart home and AI-backed technologies in the last 1-2 years.

Smart homes are gaining popularity as AI and automation become integral to modern living. With the increasing demand for smart features, developers are integrating AI-driven solutions to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

"These centrally controlled, AI-powered homes allow residents to manage appliances, lighting, and security through mobile devices, offering unparalleled convenience. Tech-savvy buyers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are drawn to this level of control and efficiency, as it enables them to monitor usage and optimize energy consumption," Prabhakar said.

He added that to maximize space, these homes will incorporate flexible furniture solutions inspired by Japanese design. Foldable and multifunctional furniture will allow residents to transform their living areas as needed, making these homes ideal for adaptable living spaces.

Later in 2025, the company plans to foray out of Bengaluru for its residential segment. It will develop a project in Mysuru with ticket sizes of ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Also Read: Bengaluru vs Dubai: Redditors weigh in on soaring property rents and investment potential

Commercial projects in the pipeline

Gopalan Enterprises has completed around 20 million sq ft of residential projects in Bengaluru and is now set to launch a 1.5 million sq ft office space park in the city.

This year, the company plans to deliver an additional 1.5 million sq ft of office space, with another 1.5 million sq ft already completed and leased out. "We will invest about ₹500 crore for the office space park. Located along Outer Ring Road, the IT park will cater to Bengaluru's growing demand for premium office spaces. With many IT companies consolidating their operations, the focus is on Grade A buildings that offer modern infrastructure and high operational efficiency," said Prabhakar.

Rental rates for Grade A office buildings in Bengaluru are nearly one-third of those in Mumbai. "This cost advantage presents significant potential for growth in office space rentals. With several new developments set to enter the market, particularly in Whitefield and Electronic City, we expect Grade A office space rentals to surge within the next year," Prabhakar added.