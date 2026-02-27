Bengaluru Development Authority says 1,900 housing units in inventory left to be sold, ‘business is as usual’

Around 1,910 housing units remain unsold in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) inventory out of nearly 4,782 units built in recent years, with about 65% already allotted, a senior official told Hindustan Times Real Estate. The official attributed the higher unsold stock to multiple new project launches entering the sales cycle, stressing that demand remains steady and ‘business continues as usual.’ Villas, though a smaller and higher-value segment, have witnessed slower sales compared to flats. Around 1,910 of 4,782 BDA housing units remain unsold, with 65% allotted, an BDA official said, citing new launches; villas have seen slower sales than flats. (File Photo )

The total number of properties left to be sold includes flats and 182 villas in Hunigere. “Out of 322 villa units offered through a combination of direct sale and e-auction, around 140 have been allotted, while 182 remain available. Of these, 60 units are under e-auction, and 122 are open for direct sale,” BDA officials said.

BDA officials acknowledged that villa traction has been slower than that of flats, largely because villas cater to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and incur higher capital costs. However, they maintained that the authority is not selling at a loss and continues to see steady, if gradual, absorption.

Earlier, BDA had launched 322 4BHK villas at the Puneeth Rajkumar Housing Complex in Hunnigere, about a 30 km drive from Bengaluru’s city centre. The villas have a carpet area of 1,500-2,300 square feet and are priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.2 crore. The villa complex spans 44,000 square feet and includes a clubhouse with amenities, a park, a basketball court, and a cricket pitch.

Of the 6,738 housing units constructed in the last few years, 4,358 have already been allotted, and 1,910 remain to be sold, according to data shared by BDA. An additional 470 flats are currently undergoing repair and renovation, including several 1BHK units under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category that were found to be in poor condition in BDA’s Alluru project, the data showed.

“We see a rise in unsold inventory as we have launched several new projects in the last year that we are slowly starting to sell, and business is as usual, with a healthy demand from the buyers. To date, we have sold over 80% of our inventory, allotting 10,173 flats out of 12,553 total constructed,” the official said.

To date, BDA has constructed 12,533 residential units across 38 projects in 14 locations and sold 10,173.



Project-wise progress Kaniminike and Aluru are among the stronger-performing projects in this batch. Kaniminike has achieved 75.27% progress, with 1,129 of 1,500 flats allotted and 371 units remaining. Aluru stands at 75.97% progress, with 1,486 of 1,956 flats allotted. However, 470

EWS flats at Aluru are currently undergoing renovation/repair, temporarily impacting the available net stock.

Gunjuru has sold 459 out of 616 units, translating to 74.51% progress, leaving 157 flats available. Thippasandra has recorded 72.44% progress, with 226 of 312 units allotted and 86 still open for sale.

Kommaghatta, despite having substantial allotments, shows moderate traction at 52.80% progress. Of the 1,712 units constructed, 904 have been allotted, while a significant 808 flats remain unsold, the highest unsold inventory among these seven projects.

Hunnigere villas have seen slower uptake, with only 140 of 322 units allotted, resulting in 43.48% progress.

At the bottom of the list is Hunnigere 1BHK, which has recorded the weakest performance. Of the 320 units constructed, just 14 have been allotted, at 4.38% progress, leaving 306 flats unsold. This marks it as the slowest-moving inventory among all the projects.



Concerns persist “Since these are positioned as budget homes, there are cost constraints. However, I do see some improvement in recent developments,” real estate brokers said.

Apart from perceptions of build quality, location also plays a role. Kiran Kumar, of Hanu Reddy Realty, pointed out that in many locations, private developers operating in nearby BDA catchments have generated better sales momentum due to visible upgrades in amenities, finishing standards, and community infrastructure.

“Most people feel the flats are compact to the point of being cramped, especially families upgrading from older independent homes or larger rental units,” Kumar said.