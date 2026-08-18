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    Sun, Sand and Style: From Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Here's How Stars Are Holidaying

    Here are some celebrities who have been on holiday recently and have surely made us pause and look at the vacation goals served on social media.

    Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 18:14:11 IST
    By Nishad Neelambaran
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    Holidays are always special for everyone, and even for our beloved stars around the globe. With their chock-a-block schedule, it is the most precious time for some to spend with their loved ones. Besides, this is also the time when social media is flooded with vacation pictures, and we are nothing short of awestruck or end up making our own holiday plans to similar destinations. Here are some celebrities who have been on holiday recently and have surely made us pause and look at the vacation goals served on social media.

    Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Bandana Baddie

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Giving the bandana style trend a twist of her own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas styled her summer look with a monochrome bandana, as she posed for a picture from her Los Angeles home. The vibrant bikini set layered over a black lace bodycon dress gives summer layering its kinda-chic moment. She completed her summer look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

    The Sunshine Shades

    Alia Bhatt, Raha and Ranbir Kapoor
    Alia Bhatt, Raha and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt gives summer glam a cool vibe. The cateye sunglasses are a perfect pair for that perfect Instagram-friendly photo. Making the most of her family holiday with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha, Alia showed us how to keep it chic and easy on a summer vacay.

    Twinning Royalty

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces summer in white. Twinning in white with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena dons a bikini set while Saif opts for a white relaxed shirt during their recent European holiday.

    Beach Babe

    Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
    Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian shares a selfie of her and Lewis Hamilton looking comfortably casual during their tropical vacation. Kim styled the bikini top with a matching bandana and pair of grey joggers. Lewis matched the casual vibe in a bucket hat and paired it with a t-shirt and pants.

    Summer Smiles

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

    Mira Rajput Kapoor soaks up some summer fun with Shahid Kapoor on her recent holiday to Italy. While she layered her look with a pullover on the boat ride with Shahid, offshore, she embraced the summer vibe in a white dress with multi-coloured floral prints and a hat.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Sun, Sand And Style: From Kim Kardashian To Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Here's How Stars Are Holidaying
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Sun, Sand And Style: From Kim Kardashian To Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Here's How Stars Are Holidaying
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