Sun, Sand and Style: From Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Here's How Stars Are Holidaying

Holidays are always special for everyone, and even for our beloved stars around the globe. With their chock-a-block schedule, it is the most precious time for some to spend with their loved ones. Besides, this is also the time when social media is flooded with vacation pictures, and we are nothing short of awestruck or end up making our own holiday plans to similar destinations. Here are some celebrities who have been on holiday recently and have surely made us pause and look at the vacation goals served on social media.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas