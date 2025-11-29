Mira Rajput Kapoor stuns in elegant ivory dress; See photos of her new look

Mira Rajput Kapoor has always grabbed attention for her sophisticated ensembles. This time was no different. She donned a stunning long ivory dress that screams glamour and radiance. Mira Kapoor captioned her photo "Moonphase".(Instagram/@mirakapoor)

With her new look, Mira Kapoor struck a balance between chic and classy. The mom of two took to her Instagram to share a carousel post showcasing her complete ensemble, with the fans going gaga over the outfit in the comment section.

Mira Kapoor turns heads in an ivory dress

As for the details of the outfit, Kapoor’s dress was simple yet elegant. The ensemble is buttoned up at the neck, showcasing a shirt-like effect. The corset, structured around the waist, provides the entrepreneur with support in the back area while also allowing the outfit to fall gracefully. A pleat-like effect below the waistline gives the dress a flowy appearance.

As for her accessories, Kapoor kept it minimal by just adding a pair of dangling earrings and a watch. She kept her hair open and styled it in a way that did not hide the earrings. As for the makeup, the businesswoman, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, opted to go for a subtle look to highlight her cheeks and make her lips look rosy.

To complete her ensemble, Kapoor threw in silver heels. She captioned the photo “Moonphase.”

The comment section was filled with hearts and fire emojis. One of the users went on to comment, “Wow! Absolutely stunning look.” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful pictures.”

Mira Kapoor’s fashionable looks

Mira Kapoor has carried herself with grace and elegance in any and every outfit. She recently posed in a frill shirt and a pencil skirt. The entrepreneur added a slim black bow tie to her outfit. The white flowers on the skirt stole the show. On her Instagram, Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes videos as well as pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Madonna said it.”

While attending an event in Mumbai earlier, Kapoor donned a simple yet gorgeous white ensemble. The Dhun Wellness founder styled a flared skirt with a long top and silver heels.

She kept her look minimal, only accessorizing with earrings and bracelets. In the caption for the picture, Kapoor wrote, “Trying to make it look easy when it’s actually…”