Mira Kapoor reveals her self care rituals, check out her ‘sacred’ kitchen hacks

Mira Kapoor is a believer in the power of Ayurveda. The 30-year-old's skincare, fitness and diet routines attract a lot of curiosity, given her glowing skin and fit physique. As a wellness entrepreneur and hands-on mother to two kids, Mira Kapoor ensures she follows some self-care practices daily. You would be surprised how simple some of these rituals are! Mira Kapoor trusts small Ayurvedic rituals for her wellness.(Instagram/ Mira Rajput Kapoor)

"No matter how full my schedule is, there are a few small practices I hold sacred. I always apply ghee to my feet before bed; it’s deeply grounding and has a way of calming both body and mind," Mira Kapoor told LiveMint in an interview.

She also has specific habits for day and night. "My mornings begin with raisins soaked overnight, which is a simple Ayurvedic habit that feels nourishing and purposeful. And at night, a cup of warm milk is my moment of stillness; it gently tells my body it’s time to unwind."

Talking about the importance of these practices, she adds, "These may seem like small acts, but they root me in myself and bring a kind of quiet joy that I’ve come to deeply cherish."

What are the benefits of Mira Kapoor's wellness rituals?

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, applying ghee to the soles of your feet, may help improve digestion and sleep. Why? "Application of ghee allows for the vata to settle and reduces gas and bloating. This, in turn, reduces acidity and improves sleep," she said in an old Instagram post.

When it comes to eating soaked raisins, these iron, fibre, potassium and calcium-rich foods are good for digestion, formation of red blood cells, regulation of blood pressure, maintaining healthy bones and more.

What about the benefits of drinking warm milk at night? It may work wonders for regulating sleep and mood, while controlling appetite.

Start small: Mira Kapoor shares her wellness wisdom

Wellness routines don't have to be expensive, says Mira Kapoor.(Instagram/ Mira Rajput Kapoor)

Mira recently launched a new wellness venture - an urban retreat in the heart of Mumbai. It offers a range of services, including Ayurvedic healing, Cryotherapy, Japanese Lymphatic Massages, Sonic Meditations and more.

Asked about her words of wisdom to women who perceive wellness as a luxury rather than a necessity, Mira Kapoor says, "I say: start small, but start somewhere. Wellness doesn’t have to mean expensive treatments. It can be as simple as knowing your body, honoring your cycles, eating clean, or pausing for five minutes to breathe with intention. It’s about being kind to yourself consistently."

"For young women especially, it’s important to remember that investing in your health early is one of the most empowering things you can do, for your energy, your confidence, and your future," adds the investor and entrepreneur, who had = earlier co-founded a skincare brand.

Her interest in popularizing ancient healing techniques through modern solutions is inspired by her grandfather, a homeopath. She says motherhood became the turning point when she felt the need to do her bit to introduce wellness to others.

"Motherhood forced me to slow down and ask deeper questions, not just about what I was putting into my body, but how I was living. I found myself returning to ancient healing traditions that emphasized balance over intensity, sustainability over speed. Ayurveda gave me that sense of rhythm, of reconnecting with my body in a more compassionate way," she says.