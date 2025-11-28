Fatima Sana Shaikh is a ray of sunshine in yellow saree at Gustaakh Ishq screening

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently attended a special screening of her new project Gustaakh Ishq in Mumbai. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the movie, which marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a film producer, also stars Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Fatima Sana Shaikh poses for photos with Vijay Verma.

Fatima Sana Shaikh at Gustaakh Ishq special screening

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the character Minnin in the romantic drama, showed up in a lemon-yellow saree for the special screening of Gustaakh Ishq. The blouse was a one-shoulder piece of the same shade. Fatima paired the saree with pearl earrings, a ring, and a bun.

Gustaakh Ishq premiered at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24. Fatima plays a character named Minni, a teacher and daughter of a retired poet, in the movie.

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her role as Minni

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her character, Minni. The Dangal actress told Moneycontrol that Minni was not “a grand heroine”, but a woman who “carries dreams that don’t always fit her world”.

“Minni reminded me of so many girls I’ve known, who are strong, grounded, quietly hopeful,” the 33-year-old said. Fatima, whom director Vibhu Puri described as the “beating heart of the film”, said Minni believed in love “on her own terms”. “There’s dignity in her stillness,” Fatima added.

Director Puri said Fatima’s performance in the movie completely blew him away. “There’s something disarmingly human about the way she makes silence feel like dialogue,” he said.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s seizure on set

Fatima had a full-blown seizure one day during the shooting of Gustaakh Ishq. Co-star Vijay Varma said he felt “so vulnerable and helpless” at the time.

“We emptied a bed on the shoot, made her lie down, and asked people to give her space,” Varma recalled in a chat with Mashable India. He said he kept his hand on Fatima’s head for assurance. “We waited for the seizure to pass. Then we took her to the hotel in the car,” Varma added. Fatima gained her consciousness at the hotel. However, she could not recall what had happened.