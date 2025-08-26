‘Kuch pehle jaisa…’: Netizens claim Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq teaser brings back old-school Bollywood romance

The man who gave Bollywood some of its most iconic bridal lehengas and red-carpet couture has now turned his love for cinema into a whole new chapter. Fashion mogul Manish Malhotra, who had earlier announced he was stepping into film production, just released the teaser for his much-anticipated film Gustaakh Ishq. The sneak peek arrived with a caption that immediately caught everyone’s attention: “#GustaakhIshq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa… Manish Malhotra presents. Directed by Vibhu Puri. Produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi, penned by Gulzar, music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Teaser Out Now. In Cinemas November 2025.” Manish Malhotra and a still from Gustaakh Ishq

But for Manish, this wasn’t just another announcement — it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. Sharing his feelings earlier on Instagram, he wrote, “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November, 2025, my first film as a producer, ‘Gustaakh Ishq – Kuch Pehle Jaisa’ will release in theatres.” He teased fans further, promising, “This Monday, I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of Gustaakh Ishq.”

And just like that, the internet exploded

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, particularly about the film’s music. One wrote, “Music aaj kal kuch zyada hi badhiya aa rhe hai background song mast lag rha h.” Another said, “Finally Vishal Bhardwaj & Gulzar saab duo together again, My ears and the world is healing now!!” Someone else chimed in, “You had me at ‘Music by Vishal Bhardwaj’ 😍.” And the love didn’t stop there — “In between all the hatred around, 2025 will be known as the year that Bollywood brought back the love stories and good original music.” Another added, “Beautiful 🥹 bilkul kuch pehle jaisa 👌.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s casting also had fans hyped: “Fatima you are on a roll.😍 MetroInDino, AapJaisaKoi and now Gustaakh Ishq. Another outstanding performance uploading💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️.” Someone else gushed, “omgggggg this is sooo nostalgic old bollywood coded, ifstg if the masses let this flop, I will throw bricks, the songssssss mahn + gulzar sir writing lyrics 😍.” Another comment summed it up perfectly: “This looks blockbuster. Amazing cinematography takes us back to DDLJ Punjab’s serene mustard lane .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I hope movie and music both revive… Finally a lot of optimism!!”

Even Bollywood friends couldn’t resist joining the celebration. Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories, sharing the teaser with, “Wow MM!!! Personally, I have learned so much about cinema from you and all your stories and experiences. Can’t wait for you to add another feather to your already fluffy cap @manishmalhotra05 this looks beautiful.” She also added, “And a stellar cast!!! Uffff” while tagging Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor also commented on the post and said, “This looks so good!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍”

About Gustaakh Ishq

Originally titled Ul-Jalool Ishq, the film underwent a name change before the teaser dropped. This project is the third production under Manish’s Stage 5 Production banner, launched in September 2023. Other films from the production house include Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki are still awaiting release, but Gustaakh Ishq is clearly shaping up to be his crown jewel. In April, Manish had teased fans with the first poster, showing Vijay and Fatima’s smouldering chemistry. He also gave away a taste of the film’s lyrical soul with the line: “Bewakoofiyaan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq, Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor, ul jalool hai ishq!”

Come November 2025, we’ll know if it truly is “kuch pehle jaisa..”