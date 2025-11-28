Triptii Dimri reveals how ‘fame has changed’ her pets in new video; leaves Siddhant Chaturvedi in splits

Triptii Dimri’s sense of humour is unmatched. The Animal star dropped a new video on her social media handles, revealing how her pets ignore her, despite her fame in the outside world. The actor put together several videos to create a montage of her hectic work life, transitioning to her pets hilariously reacting to her presence at home. Triptii Dimri will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's O Romeo.

After Dimrii shared the clip on her Instagram, the fans also engaged in banter, dropping their thoughts over it in the comment section.

Triptii Dimri’s hilarious pet video

While the Dhadak 2 actor has often shared glimpses of her pets on social media, this time, she went on to reveal their playful side. In the clip, Dimri included the videos of her being harnessed while jumping off a plank, engaging in a conversation at events, and going through scripts. She also added a clip from theatres, where her film Dhadak 2 was playing.

In the second half of the video, Dimri was seen playing with her cat, who was not too pleased and gave a wide-eyed reaction to the actor. In the next clip, she went on to cuddle with Lychee, while the cat just yawned it off. In the text that appeared on the video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star wrote, “All this effort and hardwork.. For kids who ignore me daily.” In the caption, she added, “My pets when I come home… Who are you, ma’am?.. Fame has changed them.”

The fans dropped their funny reactions in the comments section. One of the users shared, “Uff, these Gen Alpha pets,” while another wrote, “Momo’s slap is my fav.” An individual thought, “Superstardom has changed Lychee.” Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on his co-star’s post, with a laughing emoji.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Triptii Dimri appeared in Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2. The film was based on the issue of caste. Dimri garnered praise from the audience and critics for her powerful performance. As for her upcoming projects, the actor will be seen sharing the screen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bharadwaj’s O Romeo. The project will also star Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Avinash Tiwary. Dimri is also part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Animal Park.