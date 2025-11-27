Two shows a month, host specially abled: SC's direction to Samay Raina, others for mocking video

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, and others to organise at least two shows a month to raise funds for the treatment of persons with disability. 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina appears before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against him and four other social media influencers for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.(PTI)

The court passed the order after a case was filed by a foundation working for persons with disabilities (PwD) for passing insensitive jokes about the disabled.

The apex court asked the comedians — Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagadish Tanwar — to telecast programs about the success stories of persons with disabilities to generate funds for their treatment.

What was the case?

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a case filed by CURE SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Foundation of India, demanding action against online content violating the right to life and dignity of persons with disability.

During one such shows at ‘India’s Got Latent', Samay Raina had referred to a charity drive for a two-month-old baby, who needed an injection priced at ₹16 crore for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Raina had jokingly wondered if the parents would reconsider using it for the child when they get the money.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the petitioner NGO Cure SMA India Foundation, accused the five comedians of making insensitive remarks regarding the high-cost treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and ridiculing a person with disability. The foundation explained how the mockery damaged both dignity and fundraising efforts.

"In one of the programmes, the children were ridiculed… when such disparaging content comes from a crowd platform, it is difficult to get funding," Singh said, adding that treatment costs often run up to ₹16 crore for a single child in some cases.

Aparajita urged the court to direct that Raina and others must channel their influence for the public good.

“Let him conduct programmes on the stories of these children. First is the funding; second is awareness," she added.

Telecast programs, at least twice a month

The Supreme Court has ordered Samay Raina and other comedians to host persons with disabilities (PwD) at least twice a month and use the platform to create awareness and generate funds for the treatment of children suffering from rare disorders.

The direction is part of reparation for their insensitive jokes about the disabled. The court ordered the five comedians to telecast programs about the success stories of persons with disabilities to generate funds.

It also directed the comedians to invite specially abled persons on their platforms to promote the cause of generating funds to provide timely treatment to those suffering from such rare diseases.

The counsel for the comedians urged the court to recall the direction for hosting at least two programs a month, saying they are not hosting shows that regularly. However, the bench refused to change its direction.