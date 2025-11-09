Is India Got Latent returning for season 2? Here's what Samay Raina said at his Delhi show

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina made a powerful comeback with his live performance for his new show Still Alive & Unfiltered on November 8 in New Delhi, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, and drew a massive crowd. Where the audience was expecting an evening filled with comedy, they also experienced an emotional and heartfelt performance. Samay, who is known for his witty humour, opened up about his personal struggles, leaving everyone emotional. Comedian Samay Raina hints about India's got latent season 2(Instagram/Samay Raina)

India’s Got Latent controversy explained

This show was Samay’s first major outing since the controversy involving his digital talent show India’s Got Latent. The issue began when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a question, which sparked a lot of criticism online. Following the backlash, an FIR was filed against Ranveer, Samay, and other panel members. They were summoned by the police, and some of them reportedly received threats, too. This controversy not only damaged the show’s reputation but also deeply affected Samay personally.

Samay opens up about mental health and struggles

During the performance, Samay shared how the controversy affected his mental well-being. He spoke about his childhood, friendships, family relationships, and the emotional weight of being a public figure. He also discussed the challenges faced by comedians in India, explaining how artists often feel restricted due to fear of criticism or legal action. The show balanced humour with honesty, making the audience laugh, think, and even cry.

India’s Got Latent season 2 announcement

The highlight of the evening was when Samay announced that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2 as per DNA. The crowd responded with loud cheers and excitement. In a video shared on social media, Samay was heard saying, “Show toh mein wapas launga.” (I will bring back the show)

What to expect next

With Samay’s more personal approach and renewed mindset, Season 2 of India’s Got Latent may come back with a stronger emotional connection and more authentic storytelling. For now, fans are waiting eagerly for further updates.

FAQs

Q1. Is India’s Got Latent coming back?

Yes, Samay Raina confirmed during his Delhi show that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2. The release date and details are yet to be announced.

Q2. What was the controversy around India’s Got Latent?

The controversy began when a question asked by co-creator Ranveer Allahbadia offended viewers, leading to multiple FIRs and police questioning of Samay Raina and other panel members. Some even received threats.

Q3. What makes Samay Raina’s new show different?

His show Still Alive & Unfiltered combines comedy with personal stories, mental health discussions, and emotional experiences, making it both entertaining and therapeutic for the audience.