Samay Raina apologises for controversial joke on people with disabilities on birthday: ‘Deeply regret the pain caused’

Comedian Samay Raina celebrated his birthday on Sunday by issuing an apology for his joke about people with disabilities. He had faced criticism for remarks related to a charity drive for a child needing an expensive injection. He has now admitted that he regrets making the comment. Back in July this year, five social media influencers, including India's Got Latent host Samay Raina, appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.(Instagram/Samay Raina)

Samay apologies for joke on disability

On Sunday, Samay took to Instagram Stories to share a note to apologise for his joke on people with disabilities. He expressed his regret over the remark on his birthday.

“Today is my birthday And instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day-the most special day of the year for me-to apologise to the people with disabilities,” Samay wrote.

The comedian continued, “We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow.”

Samay's Insta Story.

“With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakker, Nishant Tanwar,” Samay signed off the note

During one show, Samay Raina had referred to a charity drive for a two-month-old baby, who needed an injection priced at ₹16 crore for a rare disease. The reference apparently was to an injection used against the life-threatening condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

What do we know about Samay getting trouble for the joke

Back in July this year, five social media influencers, including India's Got Latent host Samay Raina, appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities. They were accused of poking fun at the disabled and those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and blindness.

Earlier this year, Samay was also booked by Maharashtra and Assam police over derogatory comments on his YouTube show India’s Got Latent along with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.