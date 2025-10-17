Samay Raina meets Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi, internet says: 'Soft humour guy with dark humour guy'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina shared a photo after meeting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal. Taking to Instagram, Samay shared the photo as the duo recently posed together at an event. Samay Raina met Dilip Joshi at an event recently.

Samay Raina shares a pic as he meets Dilip Joshi

In the photo, they stood next to each other at an event and smiled for the camera. Dilip was seen in a black outfit under a colourful jacket. Samay Raina opted for a black-and-white ethnic outfit. Sharing the photo, Samay captioned it, "Caption this." He also wrote, "Tmkoc and Tmkc."

Internet reacts to Samay, Dilip's pic

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Show Stopper with Show Stopped." A comment read, "Jalebi fafda X daily lafda." An Instagram user said, "Shortest and longest running shows." A social media user said, "One wants a date with Babita, the other gets a date from the court." Another comment read, "Soft humour guy with dark humour guy." A fan commented, "Samay Raina with God of humour."

About Dilip's hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip stars as Jethalal in Indian television’s longest-running daily sitcom. It is based on the weekly Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 17th year with over 3,300 episodes.

Samay Raina's show and controversies

Earlier this year, he faced backlash over his YouTube show India's Got Latent. Samay, along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, were named in an FIR for allegedly promoting obscene content on India's Got Latent.

In August, the Supreme Court told Samay Raina, along with Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar aka Sonali Aditya Desai to tender an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels, etc, for their alleged insensitive remarks against people with disability.