Samay Raina buys swanky Toyota Vellfire worth 1.2 crore on Dhanteras, shares pics: ‘You guys were right’

YouTuber and stand-up comedian Samay Raina decided to gift himself and his family a luxury car on Dhanteras. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay posted a bunch of pictures and a video giving fans a glimpse of his new vehicle--a Toyota Vellfire. Samay Raina is now the owner of a Toyota Vellfire.

Samay Raina buys Toyota Vellfire, shares pics

In the first photo, Samay looked at his high-end MPV as he stood inside the showroom. He shared it with a red heart emoji. The next picture showed his parents standing on either side of the car. Samay sat on the floor in front of the car in another image. He posted a photo of his mother caressing his face. In a brief clip, Samay gave a glimpse of the interior of his car, which was all black. He wrote, "You guys were right."

Samay posted a bunch of pictures on his Instagram Stories.

About the Toyota Vellfire features

As per Carwale.com, the Toyota Vellfire is a 7-seater MUV/MPV. Its price ranges from ₹1.20 crore to ₹1.30 crore. It is available in two variants, with an engine of 2487 cc and a choice of one transmission--automatic. Vellfire comes with six airbags and is available in three colours.

The cabin of the Vellfire comes in sunset brown, black, and neutral beige themes. The dashboard has a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 15-speaker sound system from JBL, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a 360-degree camera, hill-assist control, and ADAS features, among others.

About Samay's car collection

In 2020, Samay shared a post on Instagram announcing that he bought his first car. Sharing a picture of a Honda City car, he wrote, "Bought my first car yesterday from the money I made from brand deals recently. Now I will learn how to drive. Only problem is that I grew up playing GTA." As per gomechanic.in, Samay has several cars, such as Mini Cooper, Ford Mustang, Kia Carnival and Porsche Boxster.

Why was Samay in the news recently

Earlier this year, he faced backlash over his YouTube show India's Got Latent. Samay, along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, were named in an FIR for allegedly promoting obscene content on India's Got Latent.

In August, the Supreme Court told Samay Raina, along with Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar aka Sonali Aditya Desai to tender an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels, etc, for their alleged insensitive remarks against people with disability.