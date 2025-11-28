Suniel Shetty reveals why he stays away from South films: ‘They want to cast the Hindi heroes…’

Actor Suniel Shetty has revealed why he rarely takes up roles in South films. In a new interview, the actor shared that filmmakers there often approach Bollywood stars for negative roles, which is why he chooses to stay away from such projects. Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

Suniel reveals

Suniel revealed why he does not take up most of the offers that he gets from the South film industry when he joined a public session, Lallantop Adda 2025 held in Delhi recently.

Suniel said, "I do get offers (from the South), but unfortunately, what happens is, you will notice this trend that we get offers for negative roles. They want to cast the Hindi heroes as powerful from an antagonistic point of view, (they say) that’s good for the screen and for the audience. And that is one thing that I don’t like."

The actor also shared why he decided to do a role in Darbar alongside Rajinikanth, and the film Jai which saw him in a cameo appearance.

“I did a film with Rajini sir, only because I wanted to tick that box of having worked with him. Recently, I did a small Tulu film just to encourage the film, which is doing really well, it’s called Jai… Today, there is no language barrier. If there is a barrier, then it’s perhaps because of the content. If your content is good, it will cross all barriers," he added.

Suniel’s next project

Suniel was most recently seen in the series Hunter 2, which also featured Jackie Shroff. He will next appear in the film Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and others in key roles. He also has Hera Phera 3 in the pipeline. The filming of the project is scheduled to begin in February or March of next year.