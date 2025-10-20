Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri make a rare appearance together as they reunite after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans react

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri posed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, who worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, made a rare public appearance together. Several videos and pictures of the duo at the wrap party of their new film, Ma Behen, emerged on social media platforms.

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri come together for a party

In a video, Madhuri and Triptii Dimri were joined by actor Ravi Kishan as they pose for the camera. After that, Madhuri and Triptii smiled as the paparazzi captured them. Triptii and Madhuri had a brief conversation before the former stepped inside. For the event, Madhuri wore a white suit and paired it with a red dupatta. Triptii opted for a dark blue dress.

Internet in awe of Madhuri, Triptii

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "Timeless beauty and upcoming star." "Queen and budding beauty," read another comment. A person wrote, "Movie wrap, but fan excitement just getting started." An Instagram user said, "The movie is going to be epic. Stars all here." A social media user commented, "The real sparkle is here. Triptii’s glow, Madhuri’s elegance – a treat for the eyes."

About Madhuri, Triptii's films so far

Madhuri, Ravi, and Triptii's film also stars Dharna Durga. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film went on floors in May this year. As per Filmfare, the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. It will reportedly stream on Netflix. Ma Behen is about the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship, with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii playing the characters respectively.

Triptii and Madhuri starred together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third film in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

About Triptii's films

Fans will see her next in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo alongside Shahid Kapoor and Avinash Tiwary. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit alongside Prabhas. She was last seen in Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. It also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.