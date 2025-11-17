Manish Malhotra says Vijay Varma reminds him of Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s: ‘We’re bringing the man-hero back on screen’

Manish said that in today’s industry, screens are filled with “boys and girls” rather than “young men and women,” and that Vijay brings a rare depth and maturity that set him apart. “Today they’re boys… we don’t see men. And Vijay in this film has that… that’s why we also thought of him because Vijay has this very young man quality about him. It’s his look, it’s his height, just the way he is. There’s a certain modernity and contemporariness, but somewhere there is still a maturity,” he said.

Now, in a conversation with Varinder Chawla, Manish opened up about casting Vijay Varma in the lead role — and revealed that the actor reminded him of none other than Shah Rukh Khan from the 1990s.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who has styled Bollywood’s biggest stars for nearly three decades, is now coming into his own as a film producer. After dressing generations of actors, the fashion mogul is channelling his love for cinema into storytelling with his upcoming romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq under his own banner.

The much-anticipated film features an impressive ensemble — Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi — with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics penned by Gulzar. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film is being produced under Stage 5 Productions, Manish's banner, launched in September 2023.

He further said, “I don’t know why. He reflects that even in his personality, and I think Pappan in this film…the guy that Vijay plays, he’s a young man, you know. So it’s also bringing back on screen the man-hero, which is what Shah Rukh did in the 90s. Because otherwise you only see boys on screen — it’s always a boy and a girl, never a young man and young woman.”

Originally titled Ul-Jalool Ishq, the film underwent a name change before the teaser dropped. The sneak peek came with the caption: “Ek kahani, jo reh jayegi dil mein nishaani ki tarah. Purani Dilli ki galiyon mein likhi gayi yeh pehle se ishq ki dastaan. ✨”

Gustaakh Ishq marks another exciting project from Malhotra’s production house, following Train From Chhapraula/Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki. The film is set to hit cinemas on November 28, 2025.