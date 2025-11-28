Instagram viral couple leaked video controversy: Who are Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali?

Social media influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali are at the centre of a controversy involving a leaked private clip of the couple. Following this, they shared videos on their individual Instagram accounts, addressing the issue and blaming a common friend of theirs for the leak. Content creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali are embroiled in a controversy over a leaked video. (Screengrab (Instagram))

Who is Sofik SK?

A Bengali content creator, he has a sizable following on social media. At the time of writing this report, he had over 5 lakh followers. He often makes videos which feature his partner, another content creator who goes by Dustu Sonali. He has nearly 45 videos on the platform, most of which show him dancing and lip-syncing to songs.

Who is Dustu Sonali?

Her Instagram bio lists her as an “artist,” and currently she has nearly 312,000 followers on the platform, with nearly 130 posts. She often features in videos shared by Sofik SK.

Couple blames friend:

In the videos they shared on Instagram, both Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali blamed one of their friends for leaking the video. The couple apologised for the leaked footage, and Dustu Sonali clarified that it was a private moment between her and her boyfriend.

She also added that she has filed a case against the friend with the cybercrime unit and other authorities. She also stated that if the friend escalates the matter, she will file cases against his family, including his sister and her husband. In addition, she claimed that the video has ruined her life and she is currently unable to go outside.

“Even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We trusted a friend with our phones, who knew our passwords. He took the video and used it to blackmail us. When I stopped contact, he posted it online. I considered him like a brother, but he betrayed that trust,” Sofik SK said, addressing the matter.