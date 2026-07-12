Was FaZe Rug involved in deadly LA car crash? Truth behind Brawadis' viral video

Social media users have been sharing claims that FaZe Rug was involved in a deadly car crash in Los Angeles after an emotional video of his brother, Brawadis, went viral. However, the claim is false. Brawadis's pet dog Booker passed away after cancer battle. (Instagram)

The viral video does not show Brawadis reacting to a car crash involving FaZe Rug.

In the original video, Brawadis became emotional after meeting a Goldendoodle, the same breed as his late dog, Booker. Seeing the dog reminded him of his own pet, who died after battling cancer and he broke down in tears.

The emotional clip is about the loss of his pet and has no connection to any car accident involving FaZe Rug.

There is no credible evidence or official confirmation that FaZe Rug was involved in any car accident.

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Here is the viral video: