Brawadis shares heartbreaking final moments with dog Booker in emotional goodbye video; 'I wasn't ready'

Brandon Brawadis is mourning the loss of his best friend. His famous dog Booker passed away on April 30, 2026. The streamer shared their final moments together in a new video. Fans are sending a lot of love to him during this time.

Booker was a very big part of his popular YouTube channel. The emotional video shows the deep bond they shared for years. Seeing the loss of a pet is always very hard. He posted the sad update for his millions of loyal followers. The screen is filled with pictures of their happy times together. Brawadis thanked everyone for being so kind during this dark week.

The brave battle against a very aggressive form of cancer Booker was fighting a tough sickness called lymphoma recently. Doctors found the cancer only three months before he passed away. The sickness grew very fast in the last few weeks. Brawadis told fans that there was no cure for this cancer. The medicine and chemotherapy stopped working for the poor dog.

The cancer spread to many parts of his small body quickly. Booker was having a very hard time breathing and eating. The streamer said his baby was suffering in a lot of pain. His lymph nodes were swollen and full of many bad cells. The doctor gave the family some very heartbreaking news on Monday. The cancer was moving at a rapid pace through the dog.