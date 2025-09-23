Emilie Kiser breaks silence on TikTok with emotional video after son Trigg's death: ‘I really do love…'

Influencer Emilie Kiser marked her return to TikTok, sharing a heartfelt video with her followers. The video comes four months after the tragic loss of her 3-year-old son Trigg, who drowned in the pool in May. Emilie admitted that she was “really nervous” to be making a video after her son's death, as reported by The US Sun. Emilie Kiser returned to TikTok after four months, sharing her grief over her son's drowning.(Instagram)

Kiser's emotional message on TikTok after following son's death

Kiser wore a gold necklace spelling out his 3-year-old son's name in a touching tribute. The influencer has remained off the social media grid since her son's death and only made a brief return to post a statement about the tragedy last month.

In Saturday's video. Kiser began with, “Hey you guys, don’t even know what to say.” She continued, “It’s been a minute since I’ve obviously come on here. Not gonna lie, I’m really nervous right now. I don’t really know if there’s any right way to start this video, but I’m going to do my best,” as reported by The US Sun.

The 26-year-old shared that she missed talking with her followers and wanted to make a return to the platform where she has over 4 million followers. She said, “I have missed getting to chat with you guys every day.” She added, "I really do love this community we have here, and I hope that in coming back and sharing what I choose to, I can reconnect with you guys and, hopefully, help anyone going through a similar situation.”

Kiser also revealed that she wants to be honest about her grief while maintaining privacy about her “day to day". She also said that she don't want to pretend “like things are fine and dandy, and I don’t want it to come off that way with me coming back and making content again." While the influencer described it “therapeutic,” she admitted that she "don’t know what that’s going to fully look like. I don’t know how much I’m willing to share, especially about my grief journey.”

In the TikTok, Kiser proceeded to share some clips of her cleaning the house in silence. She concluded her video with, “I have some time right now, so we’re going to reset this house for the week ahead. I’m excited to do so. It always feels good going into the week with a clean home, so let’s go and clean together. If you want to watch me clean, then keep watching.”

Netizens and fellow influencers show support to Kiser

Several fellow influencers showed support to Kiser following her TikTok video, including the likes of Nara Smith, who wrote, “Sending you all the love,” and reality star Taylor Paul wrote, "We are all here for you mama, there is no right way, it's only your way period."

