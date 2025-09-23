Where is D4vd now? Is he on the run? Celeste Rivas case update

Several questions have been raised after Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, was found dismembered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd. The teenager’s mutilated body was found on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla sedan in a Hollywood Hills impound lot. The car is registered to D4vd, 20, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, according to the New York Post. Where is D4vd now? Is he on the run? Case update (d4vddd/Instagram)

D4vd, who was in the midst of a world tour that would bring him to Los Angeles this weekend, cancelled the rest of his shows in the wake of the investigation. The alt R&B star was scheduled to go to Europe in early October, but many of those dates have been canceled on Ticketmaster.

Where is D4vd now? Is he on the run?

It is unclear where exactly D4vd is, as he has not shared any official statement on the incident. Some social media users have questioned whether he is on the run, but that is unlikely, as a spokesperson for the singer told NBC 4 that he has been “cooperating with authorities.”

The LAPD has not revealed much about the ongoing investigation or its progress. However, they have said that they have found several pieces of evidence from the singer’s house amid the probe.

Meanwhile, Redditors accused D4vd of moderating his own subreddit and allegedly deleting critical posts amid the investigation. Users claimed that they saw unusual activity on the subreddit, alleging that posts raising concerns about the case and the singer’s lyrics were deleted. Redditors accused the singer of trying to control the narrative and portray himself in a positive light, as he was listed as the sole moderator.

Hours later, however, the subreddit was locked. As this prevented users from posting, many speculated that D4vd left the subreddit entirely, which disables further posts unless members request to join. No one is listed on the moderator list at present.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body found

Hernandez was found wearing a tube top with black leggings and a yellow bracelet with similar metal stud earrings. She reportedly had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…,” which is similar to one D4vd has, TMZ reported. However, some other celebrities also have the same ink, including Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan.

According to missing persons posters, Hernandez went missing when she was 13 years old. Her body was found a day after her 15th birthday. Her cause of death has not been determined yet.

Hernandez’s mother told TMZ that as soon as news broke of the body in the trunk, she suspected it was her daughter. Her family said in a statement shared on a GoFundMe, “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”