D4vd's ‘dead body in trunk’ music video surfaces amid Celeste Rivas case; ‘very eerie’

A music video where D4vd is seen putting a dead body in the trunk of a car has surfaced. Titled One More Dance, the video premiered on February 7, 2025. It has received renewed attention after the decomposing body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to the singer, in Los Angeles. The car registered to D4vd, where Celeste Rivas' body was found, was reportedly towed from Hollywood Hills. (X/@Jabz_CFC)

The video starts with a montage, which looks like it was shot on a camcorder. Then the scene transitions to D4vd, blindfolded, dragging a dead body, while wearing a bloodstained shirt. He drags the body down a path and then two people help him stuff it into the trunk of a car. The body that D4vd is seen dragging is his own, which Uproxx noted set up 'an interesting dynamic’.

Then, the three get into multiple shenanigans before they finally dig a hole and toss the body of D4vd in, sharing a dance afterward. Then the screen turns black. The publication noted that One More Dance appeared to pick up the visual narrative from where the song Where’d It Go Wrong had left off.

Resurfaced music video draws reactions

One person on X shared part of the music video and wrote “D4vd was literally dropping Easter eggs to get caught the entire time.”

Another person remarked “all of his song especially ‘one more dance’ are just literally a confession about his crime.” Yet another person commented “D4vd made a video to the song One More Dance depicting three people dumping a body in the trunk of a car…”.

Celeste Rivas case update

The cause of death in Rivas' case has not yet been determined, so the cops are not treating it as a murder yet. The body was discovered at a towing lot after workers complained of a bad smell. The car was towed from a street in Hollywood Hills, and cops reportedly searched the neighborhood for security footage that might help them figure out who was behind the wheel.

Police also reportedly searched a house there where D4vd was staying and collected evidence. TMZ reported that an image had shown the 20-year-old singer close to where Rivas lived before she disappeared. Meanwhile, NBC Los Angeles reported that D4vd was cooperating with the investigation.