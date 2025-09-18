'Who killed Celeste Rivas?': Big questions in D4vd Tesla case; police strategy revealed

Police are currently trying to unearth more details after a decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to New York-born singer D4vd. The car was in an impound lot, and the body has reportedly been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car registered to singer D4vd. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

It was earlier reported that D4vd's car was abandoned on a street in Hollywood Hills before it was towed and impounded with a dead body inside. Here's what the cops are doing to try and close the case.

Police strategy in the case

Cops are reportedly searching the area where the car was parked and are also looking for video which might help them identify the driver and subsequently catch a break in the case.

Several people who live on the block where D4vd's car was found told TMZ that the cops swept the area and spoke to neighbors to see if they could get access to a ring camera or surveillance video that might show D4vd's car.

The cops appear to believe that the Tesla may have been driven through an alley, before it was abandoned in Hollywood Hills, in order to avoid detection. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is not only asking for video footage of the main street, but also of nearby alleyways.

The problem, as per the publication, is that many houses in the area are short-term rentals and party houses, so the cops need to get in touch with the owners.

While one person did turn over footage of an alleyway, the Tesla was not seen on it, TMZ further added. The neighbor who called to have the car towed in the first place has also spoken to the cops, the publication noted. While this person has also turned in footage, TMZ could not say if the driver's identity could be gleaned from it.

Meanwhile, cops have not named D4vd as a suspect in the case.