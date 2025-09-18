Celeste Rivas cause of death update: How did the missing 15-year-old found in D4vd's Tesla die? First details

The death of a 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas, has catapulted rapper D4vd to major media attention after the body was found in his abandoned Tesla car. Rivas, who was found decomposing inside the car, was identified through forensics, with the LAPD locating her based on a missing persons' report in Lake Elsinore from April 2024. Rapper D4vd. (Instagram/ d4vddd)

The incident has caused a massive uproar, with questions being raised around the cause of the death and the potential role of D4vD in her death. However, as of now, the rapper's direct involvement in the death has been ruled out. A representative of the rapper said that he is "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

The incident first reached law enforcement on September 8 when locals called the police over a foul odor coming from the Tesla in the Los Angeles neighborhood. The abandoned car previously belonged to D4vd.

Celesta Rivas' cause of death: What we know so far

As of now, the cause of death of Celesta Rivas remains under investigation. It is also not known when she may have died. The remains were not intact when they were found, as per NBC News. The identification was done based on a “Shh…” tattoo that on Rivas' leg, which her mother identified.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the crime scene is yet to be classified, and the department is waiting on the coroner to provide an update on the cause of death.

"At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” LAPD said in a statement to NBC News.

What We Know About Celeste Rivas

Celesta Rivas Hernandez was identified as the victim by the LAPD citing a missing record from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office from Lake Elisore dating back to April 2024.

Celesta Rivas was described as a female with wavy black hair and weighing around 71 pounds. She was found wearing tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings.