Celeste Rivas update: D4vd's chilling request about video to be deleted; new revelations made

The Celeste Rivas case took a massive turn on Friday after it was revealed that D4vd apparently requested that a stream video be taken down. In a resurfaced clip of the singer and the woman believed to be the teenager found dead in his Tesla, he made the bizarre request, The US Sun reported. HT.com cannot verify whether Rivas is the woman in the video. A new revelation was made in the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case(X)

The video has surfaced days after Celeste Rivas was identified as the teenager who was found dead in an impounded car, registered to D4vd. Investigators are probing the case, and the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not faced any action. He is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

In the viral clip, Burke and a girl, who appears to be Rivas, are seen sitting together when he yells: "Yo, Yo, wait."

"Look, answer that one. That’s so mean if you don’t answer that,” the girl replied. The singer then asked the woman to point at the comment she wanted him to answer.

Burke, as per the US Sun, then asked moderators if the video could be deleted. Earlier this week, it was reported that D4vd and Celeste Rivas had matching tattoos that read ‘Shhh’. Her family told the media outlet that she had struck up a relationship with him. They described it as ‘worrying’.

In a leaked song, D4vd appeared to fantasize about a woman called Celeste.

“Oh, Celeste,” lyrics of the unreleased track read. “The girl with my name tattooed on her chest. Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes. I hear her voice each time I take a breath. I’m obsessed.”

She was mentioned again, with him singing: “Oh, Celeste. Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed. But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress. Missing you so much makes me depressed. But I digress, because.”

Meanwhile, investigators have turned their attention to a Hollywood Hills home, which Burke once reportedly rented.

"They were checking drains to see if there’s any blood evidence or blood or tissue that was in the drains there," Charles Latibeaudiere, a TMZ journalist, said. “So they did a scouring of this house, looking for any evidence.”