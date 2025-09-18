D4vd’s 'Romantic Homicide' released on Celeste Rivas's birthday? Debunking viral claim

The decomposing body of a 15-year-old Celeste Rivas found in an abandoned car owned by rapper D4vd has raising questions about the rapper's involvement in the death. Though the rapper has said that he is "fully cooperating" with the authorities, social media has not stopped linking him to it. D4vd and Celeste Rivas. (D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Amid that, a host of conspiracy theories have started doing the rounds on social media, boosting speculations about the rapper's involvement in Celeste Rivas' death. One such claim concerns the hit track by D4vd, 'Romantic Homicide', and Celesta Rivas' birthday.

Multiple social media accounts on social media posted that the release date of D4vd's 'Romanic Homicide' was on September 7, the date they claimed Celeste Rivas was born.

Here's one such post:

However, such claims are false, as, first of all, the track Romantic Homicide was released on DistroKid on July 20, 2022. Secondly, the birth date of Celeste Rivas has not been disclosed by the authorities.

What Happened To Celeste Rivas

Celesta Rivas' decomposing body was discovered at the abandoned Tesla by police officers responding to foul odor reports on September 8. The body was not intact when found, which caused a hindrance in the medical examination by the coroner.

On Tuesday, a tattoo in the victim's leg, stating "Shh..." turned out to be the key to identification, as Celeste's mother recognized it.

Rivas, 15, was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, back in 2024. The Los Angeles Police Department cited a missing person's report by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to identify Rivas.