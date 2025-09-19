Celeste Rivas GoFundMe: D4vd Tesla case takes big turn; family issue statement

Celeste Rivas' family broke their silence on the 15-year-old's death. In a GoFundMe fundraiser posted earlier this week, relatives remembered her as a ‘beloved sister, cousin, and friend’. This comes days after Rivas' decomposed body was found in a Tesla in a Los Angeles neighbourhood, in a Tesla linked to popular singer D4vd. Celeste Rivas' body was found in a Tesla linked to D4vd(GoFundMe)

A fundraiser, set up by Esmeralda Lozano of Lake Elsinore, stated: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

The GoFundMe has secured over $12,000 at the time of writing this story.

According to officials, Rivas went missing last year. Her decomposed body was found inside an impounded Tesla, which local media outlets reported is registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 20.

Neither his representatives nor police responded to requests for comment. Authorities have not implicated d4vd in her death.

The body was discovered Sept. 8 at a tow lot in Hollywood after someone noticed a stench coming from the Tesla, police said, according to news outlets.

In a statement, the medical examiner’s office said the body “was found severely decomposed.”

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” officials said.

An unnamed representative for d4vd told NBC Los Angeles that the singer has been cooperating with authorities since the body was found. It's not clear why his car had been impounded.

Celeste was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

(With AP inputs)