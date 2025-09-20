Who is MarkyNextDoor? Twitch streamer denies links to D4vd in Celeste Rivas case

MarkyNextDoor, a Twitch streamer, had to issue a statement to shut down speculations linking him to singer D4vd in the Celeste Rivas case. The decomposing body of the 15-year-old Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to the 20-year-old singer, in Los Angeles. MarkyNextDoor is a partnered streamer on Twitch and Kick.(X/@MarkyNxtDoor)

Speculation began to do the rounds online that MarkyNextDoor was somehow involved with Celeste. This seemed to spring from a Discord chat screenshot shared widely on X. Notably, these claims all came from unverified accounts.

“Fans are speculating that D4vd may be innocent,” another X user stated, highlighting D4vd's purported comment “Facts best bodyguard he'd kill for me.”

MarkyNextDoor or Mark Morales has shut down the rumors with an X post, saying “Idk why someone trolling a comm has even gotten me to this point but…The Discord message/screenshot with me added in is fake and isn’t even me, nor is the message even real. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her families. May God bless and keep them.”

There was even a false claim that MarkyNextDoor was wanted by the FBI, but Grok fact-checked it saying “No, this wanted poster appears to be fake. I checked the FBI's official wanted list and recent news—there's no record of Mark Morales (MarkyNextDoor) being sought for accessory to murder.”

Who is MarkyNextDoor?

MarkyNextDoor is a partnered streamer on Twitch and Kick, who says his goal is to “change the world one smile at a time.”

On Twitch he introduces himself saying “Hey there! My name is Marky, otherwise known as MarkyNextDoor. I am a Variety IRL Streamer who loves to indulge in anything from the latest hot name in gaming to all kinds of exploring and IRL content. I am a fun loving guy who loves to put a smile on people's faces.”

Celeste Rivas case update

Since the cause of death in Celeste Rivas' case has not yet been determined, authorities are not treating it as a homicide as of now. However, cops reportedly carried out a search at a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd was staying and collected items in evidence bags.

Notably, Hollywood Hills is where D4vd's car was towed from and taken to the towyard, at which point the body of Rivas was discovered in the trunk. A representative for the singer told NBC Los Angeles that he was cooperating with the investigation.