D4vd pulls chilling fake blood-stained merchandise from website amid ongoing investigation

D4vd removed a piece of merchandise, a fake blood-stained design shirt, from his official website, as police continued their investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, as reported by TMZ. Her mutilated body was found earlier this month in a Tesla registered in the artist's name. D4vd removed a fake blood-stained shirt from his website as police investigate the death of Celeste Rivas.(X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

D4vd removes fake blood-stained shirt from website

According to TMZ, until recently, D4vd was selling the white button-down shirts splattered with fake blood for $35 on his official website. However, the merchandise was quietly removed within the past 48 hours, coinciding with the cancellation of the remaining dates of his US tour, which consisted of 2 shows in California.

The media outlet also reported on Thursday that D4vd's music label has put the deluxe edition of the Withered album on hold and suspended all promotional activities tied to the artist. With mounting public attention, authorities continue to investigate the tragic death of Rivas.

Celeste Rivas and D4vd's resurfaced livestream video

According to the Riverside County Sheriff, the teen was reported missing on April 4, 2024, and was later found dead in a Tesla at a Hollywood yard Tow on September 8, 2025, a day after her birthday, as reported by TMZ. Her mother told the news outlet that Rivas told her that she is dating someone named David.

In addition, a resurfaced video, reportedly from January 2024, showed the Romantic Homicide artist and the teenager together on a livestream, casually interacting and responding to fan comments.

D4vd's LA home, where he was believed to be staying, was also searched by police on Wednesday as TMZ reported that the law enforcers were particularly looking for traces of blood and other evidence. The artist has maintained his silence amid the ongoing investigation.