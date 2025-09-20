‘Stop looking for her’: Celeste Rivas' mom received disturbing call; D4vd case gets a twist

The body of a 15-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas, was found in the trunk of a car belonging to rising music artist D4vd on September 8. According to The U.S. Sun, Celeste had been reported missing in April 2024, and her family had made several social media appeals for help. These posts were later taken down. Police are not treating Celeste Rivas' case as a homicide because the cause of death has not been determined after her body was found D4vd's car.(X/@Awk20000)

A source close to Celeste’s mother told the outlet that the family was aware of her involvement with David Burke, known professionally as D4vd.

The source said, “I still don't know a lot, but I don't understand why the police didn't do more. For a period, Celeste came back home by herself and stayed with her mom, but the police weren't involved. Why didn't they ask her, ‘Where were you? Are you okay? I don't know when she came back, but then she disappeared again and went back to him.”

The source also claimed that someone had contacted Celeste’s mother, urging her to stop searching.

“I know someone called her mom and said, 'stop looking for her, she's fine.' They told the family to take down the social media posts about her being missing,” the source added.

It remains unclear who the caller was or whether they had any connection to D4vd.

No suspect named

As of now, the Los Angeles Police Department has not named a person of interest or suspect in the case. The investigation is currently classified as a death investigation, and the cause of death has not been determined.

D4vd's shows canceled

In the wake of the investigation, D4vd’s scheduled performance in San Francisco on Friday was marked as canceled on the venue’s website. His planned Los Angeles show on Saturday, previously listed on Ticketmaster, has also been removed.

Additionally, a sold-out appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, set for Wednesday, was taken down from the venue's website.