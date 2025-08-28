Kolkata phone shop leaks private videos, Redditor gets hundreds of DMs requests: ‘My life has collapsed’

A Reddit user shared a post alleging that they received hundreds of DMs after a phone repair shop in Kolkata leaked their private videos. The individual further asked people how to get out of this situation and get life back on track. A Reddit user shared screenshots of DMs they allegedly received after a shop in Kolkata leaked their private videos. (Reddit, Unsplash (Representational image).)

The post is titled, “Phone repair shop in Kolkata leaked my private videos... I don't know how to recover from this trauma.”

“Am completely broken rn.... since then my parents have stopped talking to me.... I deleted all my social media accounts, changed my phone number, and completely cut myself off from everyone,” the Redditor wrote, adding, “I don’t go out of my room anymore, avoid people nd hve stopped using my phone.... I feel like my whole life has collapsed nd I dont know how ill ever recover from this.”

The individual continued, “Has anyone here gone through something similar? How do you heal and move forward when ur trust.. privacy... nd reputation hv been destroyed like this?”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Lodge an FIR against that f**ker gather all the evidence and hire a lawyer. If you can try to get help from some feminist organisation, they might help contact the cybercrime department, as they will help.” The OP responded about filing a complaint with the police.

Another remarked, “OP, DM me if it's still unresolved. My friend had faced a similar situation in the past, and a lawyer helped a lot. He literally made the cyber police follow up on the case. I will also suggest leaking the address of the shopkeeper so that he can be publicly called out.”

A third expressed, “Name and shame the repair shop. Hire a lawyer. And just know you are not in the wrong and are above these creeps. Also, keep these SS to have a record of these creeps ID, might be useful later.”

A fourth wrote, “Please register a GD in your local thana and reach out to the cybercrime department. Your local thana should give you the address of the cyber cell when you register the GD. They will try and erase the video from most of the sources. Name and shame the shop in the GD. The cyber cell is really helpful speaking from a similar personal experience. Don’t think or do anything drastic. You have done nothing wrong. But don’t let the people who have done this escape.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)