Hyderabad man confronts bikers harassing women with peacock feather, video sparks outrage

A Hyderabad man intervened to stop three men when he noticed them harassing women by touching them with a peacock feather. Aniketh Shetty was driving in the city when he came across the disturbing scene – a group of three men on a motorcycle were following two women who were riding a two-wheeler. Three men on a bike were filmed following women, touching them with a peacock feather in Hyderabad (Instagram/@AnikethShetty1)

One man held a peacock feather in his hand, which he used to touch the women. The incident occurred on a busy public road in Hyderabad, and Shetty – while sharing a video of the encounter on X – urged the police to take action against the miscreants.

HT.com has written to Aniketh Shetty for more details. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The disturbing footage of the harassment

The video was filmed by Shetty’s wife, who was sitting next to him in the car. As the two noticed the public harassment, Shetty slowed the car down and yelled, “Aey, kya kar rahe ho? Kyun sata rahe ho inko? (Hey, what are you doing? Why are you teasing them?)”.

The woman recording, meanwhile, said she had managed to get their license plate on camera and would be informing the police.

For their part, the men on the motorcycle feigned ignorance and sped away. Shetty said he would have followed them further but the car in front of them refused to give way.

“These 3 pieces of sh*t were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way,” Shetty wrote while sharing the video on X.

“There is NOTHING more infuriating than watching this. I just reached home and I’m still shivering due to the adrenaline. I'm 10000% sure I would’ve done something unlawful if my wife wasn’t with me,” he added.

Police responds

In his posts, the Hyderabad man urged Hyderabad Police to take action. He revealed the license number of the motorcycle. He also revealed the location of the harassment incident when Hyderabad City Police responded to his post with a request for more information.

“It started in Jubilee Hills near Neeru’s signal. I followed them till opposite side of UR Life Studio where they sped off,” Shetty revealed.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police also said that action would be taken against the bikers. “The concerned team has been informed to take strict action. Thank you for bringing this to our notice,” Cyberabad Traffic Police wrote in response to Shetty’s video.