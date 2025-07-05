Wildlife trade busted: 11 held with 400 kg of peacock feathers

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Pune forest department on Friday arrested 11 individuals and seized more than 400 kg of peacock feathers from the bustling Bohri Ali market in the heart of the city. The action was carried out following a tip-off about large-scale smuggling and sale of peacock feathers ahead of the festive season. The 11 accused individuals were nabbed from Narpatgiri Chowk in Somwar Peth. (HT)

Acting on information that a substantial consignment of peacock feathers was expected to arrive in the city for commercial sale, the forest department kept a close watch on the market area. The 11 accused individuals were nabbed from Narpatgiri Chowk in Somwar Peth. During initial interrogation, they said that a large stockpile of peacock feathers was stored at a residential colony near Sant Gadgebaba Dharmashala in Somwar Peth. A forest team then raided that place and seized the fresh feathers.

The 11 arrested men, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, also told the forest officials that the feathers were collected from multiple locations across the country and transported to Pune by train.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, possessing or selling wildlife articles in large quantities is a criminal offence. Preliminary findings, however, suggest no direct cruelty to animals at the site of seizure or from where these feathers were collected, said a senior forest official.

“Even if no cruelty is evident, the very possession of peacock feathers in this quantity constitutes a serious offence. The peacock is India’s national bird and it is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. Hunting peacocks or collecting their body parts is strictly prohibited,” he said.

The total haul weighed between 400-500 kg, making it one of the largest seizures of its kind in the state in recent times. “This action marks a major success for the forest department in curbing the illegal trade of protected species and their body parts,” said the forest official, adding that the feathers will be sent to a forensic lab for authentication and further examination.

The operation was jointly led by deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Mahadev Mohite, range forest officer (RFO) Manoj Barbole and RFO Rushikesh Chavan, under the guidance of chief conservator of forest (CCF) Ashish Thakare.

RFO Manoj Barbole said there is a growing demand for peacock feathers in the market, especially ahead of religious and cultural festivals. “Peacock feathers are often used for decorative purposes and are linked to several rituals. With the upcoming festival season, the demand usually sees a sharp rise. However, the public must understand that buying, selling, or even keeping peacock feathers is a punishable offence.”

All 11 accused are currently in forest custody and were produced in court on Friday. Further action will be taken based on the magistrate’s directives.