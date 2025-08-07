'He stared at me and masturbated': Model recounts harrowing ordeal on Gurgaon road

A Jaipur woman took to social media to narrate a horrifying encounter with a man in Gurgaon who allegedly exposed himself to her on a busy road and masturbated while staring at her. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Gurgaon police have booked the unidentified man for sexual harassment and stalking. The woman claimed the man began circling her near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as she waited for her cab.(X/Kiransuresh04)

The man, who had his face covered with a mask, began circling the woman near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as she waited for her cab, she alleged in her videos.

Narrating her ordeal on social media, the 30-year-old who works as a model said that incident occurred on August 2 at 11 am. "This man came near me and was circling. He was constantly staring at me. Initially, I ignored him but then I noticed that his pant were unzipped. He stared at me and started masturbating. He was aware of what he was doing. He wanted me to be uncomfortable," the model said, adding that the man's actions left her feeling disgusted.

She said that initially she was frozen and shocked but then she started recording the man. When she reached home, she shared the video online seeking help. However, alleging police inaction, she posted another video of her narrating the incident which went viral.

On the basis of her video, police registered an FIR against the man under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station.

“He was wearing a mask, denim trousers, a check shirt and was carrying a backpack in the front. We are tracking (footage) to know where he had moved from the place,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, told HT that the police are scanning CCTV footage to locate the suspect, while the woman’s statement has been recorded.