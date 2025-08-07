Man booked for exposing himself to woman in Gurugram

An unidentified man was booked for allegedly exposing himself to a 30-year-old woman around 11am on August 2, while she was waiting for her cab at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday. Police took cognisance of the video and registered an FIR against the unidentified suspect. (Getty Images)

The woman, who works as a model, said she got off a bus that ferried her from Jaipur, when the incident took place. She alleged police inaction, despite posting clips of the incident on the social media platform X, tagging police, officers and women’s welfare agencies.

“I initially didn’t realise what was happening and ignored it. Later I saw that the suspect was moving around me while staring. I spotted his zip was open and he was masturbating while looking at me. I completely froze at that moment. He had made me completely uncomfortable,” she said.

She said that upon failing to get a response from any of the agencies, she posted a video of herself narrating the incident at the intersection on August 4, once again tagging the agencies and officers concerned.

Police took cognisance of the video and registered an FIR against the unidentified suspect under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they were scanning the CCTV camera footage of the junction to trace the suspect. “He was wearing a mask, denim trousers, a check shirt and was carrying a backpack in the front. We are tracking (footage) to know where he had moved from the place,” he said, adding that the woman’s statement was recorded on Wednesday.