Kulhad Pizza couple leaked video for publicity? Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur break silence

Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' couple have broken their silence on the leaked video controversy. Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur appeared on the “Talks with Namit” podcast last week in one of their first public appearances after the controversy last year. Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur respond to allegations of publicity stunt.(YouTube/@talkswithnamit‬)

A video of the couple in a compromising position was leaked online shortly after they welcomed their firstborn in September last year. The couple at that time had alleged the incident was a result of an extortion bid and said the viral video in question was “morphed”. They also appealed to the public to stop circulating the clip.

Appearing on the podcast recently, the Jalandhar-based Kulhad Pizza couple also addressed allegations that the leak was planned to generate publicity for their restaurant.

In a conversation with podcast host Namit Chawla, they strongly denied allegations that the leak was a publicity stunt. “People say we did this for fame,” said a tearful Kaur. “We had fame earlier as well.

“We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier,” she claimed. “Only 10%. Which person will do this to themselves?” Kaur asked.

You can watch the podcast below:

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur rose to fame in 2022 after a video of them selling pizzas went viral online.

Arora said the aftermath of the incident was very tough of them. His wife, he claimed, did not come out of her room for a day. She also stopped eating - “We had to force her to eat. Somedays, she ate only one chapati a day,” he claimed.

The couple added that all their plans for expansion and collaborations fell through after the video emerged online.

“At that time, we were just praying for the bad times to pass,” said Arora.