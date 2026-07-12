Who is in Erling Haaland’s family? Meet Norway World Cup star’s footballer father, athlete mother and siblings

Erling Haaland has become one of football’s biggest stars, but behind the Norway striker’s success is a family with a strong sporting legacy. The Manchester City forward comes from a household where football and athletics have been part of his life since childhood. Erling Haaland attends a Norway training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match in Miami, Florida, on July 10, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

Born in Leeds, England, on July 21, 2000, while his father was playing in the Premier League, Haaland was surrounded by professional sport from an early age.

His father was a top-flight footballer, while his mother was a Norwegian athletics champion, shaping the sporting environment that helped develop one of the world’s most prolific goalscorers.

Who is Erling Haaland’s father? Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge “Alfie” Haaland, was a professional footballer who played in England’s top division during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Alfie featured for clubs including Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, playing as a defender and midfielder. He also represented Norway at international level, earning 34 caps and featuring in the 1994 FIFA World Cup squad.

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Alfie’s career had a major influence on Erling’s football journey. After retiring as a player, he remained closely involved in his son’s development and career decisions, including helping guide his moves through European football.

According to The Athletic, Alfie had “a hand in every facet of his son’s interests on and off the pitch from day one”.

Who is Erling Haaland’s mother? Haaland’s mother, Gry Marita Braut, was an elite track-and-field athlete and a Norwegian heptathlon champion during the 1990s.

During Norway’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, Haaland paid tribute to his maternal heritage by wearing “Braut Haaland” on the back of his national team jersey.

Who are Erling Haaland’s siblings? Haaland is the youngest of three children born to Alf-Inge and Gry Marita.

His older brother, Astor Haaland, generally keeps a low profile but has been seen supporting Erling at football events and family celebrations.

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His older sister, Gabrielle Haaland, has a more public presence and regularly supports her brother’s career. She has shared moments from Erling’s biggest achievements and has been spotted at Norway matches during the 2026 World Cup.

After Alf-Inge and Gry Marita divorced, Alfie remarried Anita Stromsvol. The couple have two daughters, making them Erling’s younger half-sisters.

Who is Erling Haaland’s partner? Haaland is in a long-term relationship with Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The couple reportedly met while playing football at Norwegian club Bryne’s youth academy.

The pair have kept their relationship largely private but welcomed their first child, a son, in 2024.

By: Harini Oviya