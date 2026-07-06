Erling Haaland sends emotional four-word message after Norway knocks Brazil out of World Cup; 'worth the…'

Norway have kept their World Cup dream alive after producing one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland scored a brace and later posted emotional statement after Norway knocked out Brazil. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Vikings have now booked their place in the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the clash between England and Mexico. Norway's victory was driven largely by the brilliance of Erling Haaland, whose brace proved decisive in sending the Vikings into the quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old striker could hardly have been prouder to lead his nation from the front on football's biggest stage.

Moments after the final whistle, and once Norway's famous Viking rowing celebrations had concluded, Haaland quickly took to social media to share his emotions.

Haaland shares emotional reaction The Norwegian forward posted a photograph of himself standing with his arms spread wide toward the crowd and his eyes closed as he soaked in the historic occasion. He captioned it, “Worth the 28-year wait!” along with a Norway flag and a heart emoji.

Haaland's message carried added significance, as it has been since 1998 that the Vikings last appeared at the FIFA World Cup, making their long-awaited return, and now a place in the quarterfinals, even more memorable.