Mexico vs England kickoff delayed? Extreme weather engulfs host city, but Mexican fans remain unfazed; 'claxons horning'

Mexico City is buzzing with excitement as El Tri prepare for one of their biggest tests of the tournament, taking on England in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at Estadio Azteca. Heavy rain has been falling across the Mexican capital on Sunday, raising concerns over conditions ahead of Mexico vs England kickoff. (REUTERS) The match kickoff is scheduled at 8pm ET and 6m local time. However, one recurring concern that has affected several matches during this World Cup has once again emerged: the weather. Downpour drenches Mexico City Heavy rain has been falling across the Mexican capital on Sunday, raising concerns over conditions ahead of kickoff. Torrential weather conditions at Estadio Azteca have forced officials to activate a shelter-in-place order only hours before the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 meeting between Mexico and England. The precaution was announced about three hours before kickoff, with supporters moving under the stadium's covered sections, while security personnel and event staff scrambled to find protection beneath tents, gazebos, and other available shelters.

Mexico City shrouded in dark clouds amidst continuous rain ahead of Round of 16 clash vs England. (HT)

Marco Diaz, an engineer based in Mexico City, explained about the challenging weather conditions affecting the host city on Sunday. “The weather in here is so extreme. There’s been so much wind and rain,” the Mexico City resident told Hindustan Times. Kickoff delayed by an hour The severe weather has prompted tournament organizers to postpone kickoff by one hour as safety concerns intensified around the stadium.

FIFA confirmed the decision in an update posted on X, stating: "KICK-OFF UPDATE Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation." Also read: Balogun’s red card: Trump's role confirmed as FIFA lifts one-match ban after Gianni Infantino call It is not the first time severe weather has disrupted World Cup action in Mexico City.

During Mexico's Round of 32 meeting with Ecuador last week, kickoff was postponed by nearly an hour after severe thunderstorms swept across the area. What does FIFA weather protocal say Under FIFA regulations, rain by itself is not enough to postpone or suspend a match. Games are only delayed, halted, or rescheduled if weather conditions pose a safety risk to players, officials, or spectators, or if the playing surface becomes unfit for competition.