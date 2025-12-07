Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartfelt parenting message: 'Character is forever'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful message about parenting that touched the hearts of her fans. The 3 Idiots star, who is also a loving mother to her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, giving everyone a glimpse into what she wants her children to grow up to be. Mumbai, Nov 22 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses for a photograph at the “Spectacular Saudi” event, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Kareena Kapoor’s love-filled message for her boys

Kareena re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that talked about the values she wishes to pass on to her children. The message read, “I don’t just want my kids to be smart. I want them to be kind. To love people who are different. To use their voices even when they shake. To live with faith even when the world makes fun of it. Because grades fade, jobs change, trophies collect dust, but character? That’s forever.”

Along with the post, Kareena added, “Happy Sunday Dosts,” with a red heart, rainbow, and star emoji, showing just how close this message is to her heart. The actor has always spoken about raising her children with strong values, and her latest post once again reflected her belief that kindness is more important than achievements.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.(Instagram/kareena kapoor)

Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan got married in October 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016, and their second son, Jeh, in 2021. Kareena is often seen sharing small, sweet moments from her life as a mother.

Kareena’s cute moment with Jeh melts the internet

Along with her message about parenting, Kareena recently shared another heartwarming glimpse of her life. On Friday, November 21, she posted pictures from her look for an event in Mumbai. Dressed in a stylish printed shirt and a stunning fringe skirt, Kareena looked every bit glamorous. She wrote about “mixing and matching” her outfit as she headed for the event.

But it was the final picture in the series that won everyone’s hearts. In the candid shot, Kareena is seen bending down to kiss her son Jeh, who had just returned from school. Still in his uniform, Jeh hugged his mom tightly, demanding her attention. Kareena even slipped off her heels to hold him comfortably.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Last pic with my baby who just came back from school and had to give me a hug.” Fans showered love on the adorable moment, calling it the “most soulful” photo of the lot.

What’s next for Kareena Kapoor?

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film went on floors in September and is expected to be released in 2026.